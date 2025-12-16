ETV Bharat / state

Messi Chaos Fallout: Bengal Sports Minister Quits Amid Public Fury, Showcause Notice To DGP, City Police Chief

Angry fans on the field as they vandalise the Salt Lake Stadium, alleging poor management during Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, in Kolkata on Saturday. ( ANI )

Kolkata: The unprecedented chaos and administrative lapses surrounding football icon Lionel Messi’s Kolkata visit have triggered a sweeping political and bureaucratic shake-up in Bengal. Bowing to mounting public anger, sports minister Aroop Biswas resigned on Tuesday, owning what he called the “moral responsibility” for the fiasco at the Salt Lake Stadium.

On the same day, the state government initiated some of its toughest-ever administrative action, issuing showcause notices to director-general of police Rajeev Kumar and Bidhannagar police commissioner Mukesh Kumar.

The developments, announced by Nabanna, the secretariat, on Tuesday, December 16, underline the gravity with which the Mamata Banerjee government is viewing the embarrassment caused by scenes of disorder, crowd mismanagement and security breaches during Messi’s appearance at the iconic venue on December 13.

Sources in the government confirmed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accepted Biswas’s resignation. Trinamool Congress general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh publicly confirmed the move on social media. Biswas’s handwritten resignation letter, dated December 15 and addressed to the Chief Minister as “respected Didi”, stated that he wished to step aside in the interest of a “fair and impartial inquiry”. He wrote that he did not want his continuation in office to cast any shadow over the investigation.

The pressure on the sports department had been mounting since Saturday, with criticism pouring in from the public and across the political spectrum over what was widely seen as a failure of planning and coordination for an event featuring one of the world’s most celebrated athletes.