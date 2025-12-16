Messi Chaos Fallout: Bengal Sports Minister Quits Amid Public Fury, Showcause Notice To DGP, City Police Chief
Aroop Biswas’s handwritten resignation letter stated that he wished to step aside in the interest of a “fair and impartial inquiry”.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 4:27 PM IST
Kolkata: The unprecedented chaos and administrative lapses surrounding football icon Lionel Messi’s Kolkata visit have triggered a sweeping political and bureaucratic shake-up in Bengal. Bowing to mounting public anger, sports minister Aroop Biswas resigned on Tuesday, owning what he called the “moral responsibility” for the fiasco at the Salt Lake Stadium.
On the same day, the state government initiated some of its toughest-ever administrative action, issuing showcause notices to director-general of police Rajeev Kumar and Bidhannagar police commissioner Mukesh Kumar.
The developments, announced by Nabanna, the secretariat, on Tuesday, December 16, underline the gravity with which the Mamata Banerjee government is viewing the embarrassment caused by scenes of disorder, crowd mismanagement and security breaches during Messi’s appearance at the iconic venue on December 13.
Sources in the government confirmed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accepted Biswas’s resignation. Trinamool Congress general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh publicly confirmed the move on social media. Biswas’s handwritten resignation letter, dated December 15 and addressed to the Chief Minister as “respected Didi”, stated that he wished to step aside in the interest of a “fair and impartial inquiry”. He wrote that he did not want his continuation in office to cast any shadow over the investigation.
The pressure on the sports department had been mounting since Saturday, with criticism pouring in from the public and across the political spectrum over what was widely seen as a failure of planning and coordination for an event featuring one of the world’s most celebrated athletes.
If the minister’s exit sent shockwaves through political circles, the administrative action announced hours later was no less dramatic. In a press release issued by the chief secretary’s office, the state government said showcause notices had been served on DGP Rajeev Kumar, seeking an explanation within 24 hours on how such large-scale mismanagement was allowed to occur and why effective coordination with private organisers and other stakeholders was lacking. Bidhannagar police commissioner Mukesh Kumar has been asked to submit a similar explanation regarding his commissionerate’s role.
Holding the top brass of the police directly accountable in this manner is rare in the state’s administrative history. The action did not stop there. Youth Services and Sports Department CEO of Salt Lake Stadium, Deb Kumar Nandan, has been removed from his post with immediate effect for lapses in event management. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Anish Sarkar, who was in charge on the ground on the day of the event, has been suspended on charges of reported negligence, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him. The principal secretary of the sports department, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, has also been served a showcause notice.
In a further indication of the seriousness of the matter, the state has constituted a four-member special investigation team (SIT) on the advice of retired Justice Asim Kumar Ray, who had stressed the need for an independent probe. The SIT includes senior IPS officers Piyush Pandey, Javed Shamim, Supratim Sarkar and Muraleedhar.
The images of barricades collapsing and spectators surging out of control during an event meant to celebrate Messi’s presence had travelled far beyond Bengal, raising uncomfortable questions about the state’s ability to host high-profile international events. Faced with potential damage to its global image, Nabanna has opted for a no-holds-barred response.
From the resignation of a senior cabinet minister to showcause notices to the highest levels of the police force, the message from the government is unmistakable: accountability will be enforced, from the top down.
