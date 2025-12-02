ETV Bharat / state

'Merit, Not Religion Decides Selection': Hindu Academics Defend Muslim Students' Admission At Jammu Medical College

By Mohd Ashraf Ganie

Jammu: The ongoing controversy over MBBS admissions in the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) here took a new turn on Tuesday when prominent Hindu academics of Jammu came forward and supported the university administration, saying that the admissions were made entirely on the basis of merit and NEET, and not on the basis of religion.

Bimala Sharma, a 69-year-old retired Zonal Education Officer and recipient of the National Best Teacher Award by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in 2003, said that she regretted that students were being divided on religious grounds. She said that it was completely unfair that the future of NEET qualified students was being “sacrificed in a political and religious dispute”.

“The students have got admission on merit and they have every right to study,” Sharma said. She accused the BJP of dividing students on religious grounds and termed the current protest as wrong, saying that it was against the career of the students and it should be stopped immediately.

Likewise, retired Principal Government Degree College Parade Dr. Himla Agarwal, while talking to ETV Bharat over phone, said that the admissions were done completely as per the rules, NEET and government regulations. Agarwal said that the students should be allowed to go to classes and their future should not be ruined.

Meanwhile, Kashmiri Hindu social activist and national spokesperson of the National Congress Party, Engineer Rishi Kaul, said that division on the basis of religion in education was unacceptable. He said that it was wrong to give political colour to admissions in educational institutions. “Education should not have any connection with religion and it is highly inappropriate to give this issue a political or religious colour,” he said.

The Congress too accused the BJP of trying to give a communal colour to the situation “to cover up its failures”. JKPCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, while talking to ETV Bharat, said that the administration and the BJP government at the Centre were responsible for the dispute. “When there was no illegality in the allotment of seats, then why was the issue of religion raised?”

He said that the BJP should apologize to the people “for its mistakes and failures instead of spoiling the atmosphere through hatred and politics”.

Last week, a delegation led by BJP leader Sunil Sharma met Governor Manoj Sinha and demanded seats only for Hindu students in the university. The delegation said that most of the students were from a specific community and the university was a religious institution.

Meanwhile, today too, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad along with the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sanghsh Samiti (SMVSS) staged a protest in Katra and declared the medical college a “minority institution” and demanded cancellation of the admission list. The convener of the Samiti, Sukhvir Mankotia, said that the institution was “running on donations from Hindu pilgrims, so only Hindu students should get admission here”.

Bajrang Dal President Rakesh Bajrangi said, “When certain classes can get reservation in government-run Aligarh Muslim University, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University and Guru Nanak Dev University, why not 90% reservation for Hindu students in Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College?”