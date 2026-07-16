ETV Bharat / state

Mere Smell Of Alcohol Does Not Prove Charge Of Drunk Driving: Uttarakhand HC

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has stated that in the absence of scientific evidence, a charge of drunk driving or an offence under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) cannot be established solely on the basis of the smell of alcohol.

The court observed that it must be proven, through a blood test or a breath analyser test, that the alcohol level in a person's body exceeded the limit prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

While hearing a criminal revision petition on Wednesday, Justice Alok Mehrah set aside, in part, a Sessions Court order that had framed charges against the petitioner under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 125(a) (negligent act endangering human life or personal safety), 125(b) (endangering the life or safety of others due to negligence), and 281 (rash and negligent driving on public ways) of the BNS.

The petitioner, Amar Singh, was driving a jeep carrying several passengers from Badrinath Dham towards Chamoli. En route, the jeep went out of control and overturned, resulting in the death of one passenger and injuries to several others.

A medical examination following the accident revealed the smell of alcohol on Singh's breath. However, neither a blood sample was collected nor was a breath analyser test conducted.