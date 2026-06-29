ETV Bharat / state

Mere Seizure Of Cash Is Not Enough To Prove Corruption Charge: Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: Merely seizing money during raids or traps by investigating agencies is not enough to prove corruption charges. The agencies need to establish the demand for and acceptance of bribes, the Karnataka High Court has said on Monday.

The High Court made this observation while acquitting a typist from the Shidlaghatta taluk office of the bribery charge. Hearing a criminal appeal by Jayachandra, a typist, seeking cancellation of the sentence awarded to him by the Principal District and Sessions Court, a single-judge bench of Justice S Rachaiah said it was not logically correct to conclude that mere seizure of money proves the crime.

In 2006, Lokayukta police trapped Jayachandra while he was accepting a Rs 1,000 bribe from a farmer, the complainant, to issue him a bona fide certificate declaring him a farmer to facilitate the registration of his tractor. The district court that heard the case convicted him. Questioning the conviction, Jayachandra appealed to the Karnataka High Court.