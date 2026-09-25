ETV Bharat / state

'Mere Movement of Funds' Not Enough To Add Stolen Property Charges: J&K High Court Rejects ED Plea In JKCA Case

The High Court held that the material presently available did not make out the essential ingredients of either offence. In his 29-page judgment, Justice Sanjay Parihar, set aside the trial court's finding that the Enforcement Directorate had no locus standi to move an application seeking addition of charges. Justice Parihar pronounced the ruling in the case (Criminal Revision No. 25/2026 and Criminal Miscellaneous No. 625/2026). The High Court said the ED was entitled, at least in the circumstances of the case, to bring relevant material or information to the trial court's notice. But that did not mean the agency was entitled to have the additional charges framed. The court concluded that the material in the CBI chargesheet did not disclose a distinct receipt or retention of stolen property by the accused, as required for an offence under Section 411 RPC. It also found that the material did not prima facie establish the ingredients of Section 424 RPC. The case arose from the ED's challenge to orders passed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, CBI Cases, Srinagar, on March 22 and March 30, 2026. The trial court had declined the ED's request to add Sections 411 and 424 RPC and subsequently framed charges under Sections 120-B, 406 and 409 RPC. The proceedings relate to allegations concerning funds received by the JKCA from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the development and promotion of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the ED's case recorded in the judgment, the BCCI had remitted about Rs 112.13 crore to the JKCA. The CBI investigation allegedly found that about Rs 43.69 crore had been misappropriated. The prosecution case alleged diversion of JKCA funds into personal accounts and their subsequent use in private business dealings. The CBI had originally investigated offences under Sections 120-B, 406 and 409 RPC. Following proceedings before the High Court, the investigation was transferred to the CBI. The CBI subsequently registered the case as RC-5(S)/2015 and ultimately filed its charge sheet on July 16, 2018. The chargesheet alleged a criminal conspiracy involving Mohammad Saleem Khan, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, Mir Manzoor Gazanfar, Bashir Ahmad Misger, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Gulzar Ahmad Beigh. Charges were framed under Section 120-B read with Sections 406 and 409 RPC. The judgment also records that Mir Manzoor Gazanfar and Gulzar Ahmad Beigh were tendered pardon by the competent Magistrate on July 10, 2018. The ED argued that the material already forming part of the CBI chargesheet also disclosed offences under Sections 411 and 424 RPC. Section 411 concerns dishonestly receiving or retaining stolen property with knowledge or reason to believe that it is stolen. Section 424 concerns dishonest or fraudulent concealment or removal of property, or assistance in such concealment or removal. The ED relied on Section 410 RPC, which gives an extended meaning to "stolen property" and includes property in respect of which criminal misappropriation or criminal breach of trust has been committed. The High Court accepted that property involved in criminal breach of trust can acquire the character of stolen property. It rejected, however, the proposition that this automatically makes every person accused of the underlying offence liable under Section 411. Justice Parihar wrote that Section 411 addresses a distinct offence. "The principal offender in respect of the offence by which the property becomes 'stolen property' does not, merely on that account, become a receiver of such stolen property." The court said there must be material showing receipt or retention of the property and the requisite knowledge or reason to believe that it was stolen. The High Court placed particular emphasis on the distinction between the principal offence and the subsequent receipt or retention of stolen property. It examined the Supreme Court judgment in Mir Nagvi Askari vs CBI, which had been relied upon by the ED. The court noted that the case involved property that had acquired the character of stolen property through criminal breach of trust and was subsequently transferred to and received by another accused.

According to Justice Parihar, that factual distinction was important in the JKCA case. The accused before the court had been described in the CBI charge sheet as participants in the principal conspiracy through which the JKCA funds were allegedly misappropriated or subjected to criminal breach of trust.



In the case of Bashir Ahmad Misger, the chargesheet attributed to him the alleged facilitation of unauthorized banking operations. The court held that this was different from subsequently receiving or retaining property that had already acquired the character of stolen property.



The judge put the position in direct terms: "The essential factual foundation necessary for invoking Section 411 RPC is, therefore, absent at this stage." The court added that the movement of funds through personal accounts, without more, did not establish a subsequent and distinct receipt or retention of stolen property.



The judgment specifically considers the ED's reliance on an alleged transaction involving Rs 50 lakh. The ED had argued that Rs 50 lakh was allegedly parked at the instance of Bashir Ahmad Misger in the account of Nisar Ahmad Sultan and later transferred to Ahsan Mirza's personal account. It also referred to alleged transfers of JKCA funds into the personal account of Gulzar Ahmad Beigh before the money was allegedly passed on to Ahsan Mirza.



The High Court held that even if these allegations were accepted at face value for the limited purpose of considering charge, the role attributed to Misger was essentially one of facilitating the alleged diversion and misappropriation.



Significantly, the court noted: "No material has been pointed out to show that any part of the allegedly misappropriated amount was received in his personal account as stolen property."



The judge further held that knowledge of an alleged unauthorized diversion could be relevant to the conspiracy allegation, but could not substitute the separate requirement of dishonest receipt or retention under Section 411 RPC.



The trial court had earlier treated the ED's application as maintainable after liberty had been granted to approach it. It later concluded that the ED lacked locus standi to seek addition of charges. The High Court held that this conclusion was erroneous.



Justice Parihar said that once the trial court had earlier recorded that the application was maintainable, it could not later reject it simply on the ground that the ED lacked locus without addressing the effect of the earlier orders and its own determination.



The High Court nevertheless made clear that the liberty granted to the ED did not establish that Sections 411 and 424 RPC were made out.

"The grant of liberty to approach the Trial Court did not, by itself, establish that offences under Sections 411 and 424 RPC stood made out, nor could it compel the Trial Court to frame such charges,"



The court said the trial court was required to independently examine whether the material disclosed the ingredients of the proposed offences. Section 216 CrPC does not create an automatic right to add charges. The High Court also examined the scope of Section 216 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.



The provision empowers a criminal court to alter or add to any charge at any time before judgment is pronounced. The High Court said the power belongs to the court and must be exercised on the basis of material that prima facie discloses the offence. An application by a party can bring relevant material or an omission to the court's notice. It cannot compel the court to add a particular charge.



The judgment states: "Section 216 CrPC is a procedural source of power to alter or add a charge; it cannot supply substantive ingredients of an offence which are otherwise absent from the material on record." The court also held that Section 216 can be exercised on the basis of material already forming part of the record. It is not necessary to wait for additional evidence to emerge during trial in every case. At the same time, any alteration of charge must preserve the accused's right to a fair trial.



The High Court took note of the CBI's objections. The investigating agency maintained that its investigation had disclosed offences under Sections 120-B, 406 and 409 RPC and that the material did not warrant charges under Sections 411 and 424 RPC. The CBI also relied on the trial court's observation that charges could be altered or added suo motu at any stage before judgment if evidence subsequently justified such a course.



The High Court found no infirmity in the trial court proceeding with charges under Sections 120-B, 406 and 409 RPC. It also noted that the trial court had kept open its power to alter or add charges if evidence recorded during the trial disclosed another offence.



The court noted that Sections 406 and 409 RPC were not included in Part A of the PMLA Schedule. It referred to the Supreme Court's decision in Vijay Madanlal Choudhary vs Union of India on the significance of a scheduled offence as the jurisdictional foundation for PMLA proceedings.



The High Court also considered an earlier judgment concerning Ahsan Mirza, by which proceedings initiated by the ED under Sections 3 and 4 of the PMLA had been quashed. Although that judgment was stated to be under challenge before the Supreme Court, the High Court noted that there was no stay operating against it.



It therefore held that the earlier judgment continued to have legal effect unless altered or stayed by a superior court. The court also referred to the Supreme Court's ruling in Pavana Dibbur vs Directorate of Enforcement, observing that the mere inclusion of Section 120-B in the PMLA Schedule does not make every criminal conspiracy a scheduled offence. The conspiracy must relate to an offence that is itself scheduled.



But the High Court stressed that possible consequences under the PMLA could not determine whether a criminal charge should be added. "The question must be determined solely on the basis of the material forming part of the predicate-offence proceedings and the ingredients of the offences sought to be invoked." In its operative portion, the High Court partly allowed the ED's criminal revision petition.



It set aside the trial court's finding that the ED had no locus standi to move the application seeking addition of charges. However, the court rejected the ED's substantive request to add Sections 411 and 424 RPC.



The court made it clear that the rejection was based on the material presently available and would not prevent the trial court from exercising its power under Section 216 CrPC if further material or evidence emerges during trial. The operative conclusion is therefore two-fold: the trial court was wrong to reject the ED application solely for lack of locus, but the material before the court did not justify adding the two offences.



Justice Parihar concluded that the ED had not pointed to sufficient material that would prima facie warrant addition of Sections 411 and 424 RPC. The existing allegations remained centred on the alleged conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of JKCA funds.

