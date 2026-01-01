ETV Bharat / state

Mere FIR Can't End Career: J-K High Court Upholds Reinstatement Of Engineer, Dismisses State Appeal

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed an intra-court appeal filed by the Union Territory administration and upheld the reinstatement of an engineer who was prematurely retired solely based on his alleged involvement in a corruption case. The court held that such action was unsupported by material and violated settled legal principles.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar affirmed a 2018 judgment of the writ court that had quashed the premature retirement of Ahsan-ul-Haq Khan, a resident of Rawalpora, Srinagar, and directed his reinstatement with all consequential benefits.

“Mere registration of one or more cases by the Vigilance Organisation could not form the sole basis for compulsory retirement” the court held, observing that the competent authority had failed to consider Khan’s entire service record or any cogent material suggesting doubtful integrity.

The appeal was filed by the State of Jammu and Kashmir, now the Union Territory of J&K, through the Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, challenging the judgment dated September 5, 2018, passed in SWP No. 210/2017 titled Ahsan-ul-Haq Khan vs State of J&K.

Khan was initially appointed as a Sectional Officer, now Junior Engineer, in the Roads and Buildings Department in December 1982. Over the years, he served in various wings of the engineering department and was last working as Assistant Engineer In-Charge in Sub Division Zainpora, Rural Engineering Wing, Shopian.

In 2011, he was placed under suspension after being named in FIR No. 24/2011 under the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act and the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC). Khan consistently maintained that he was falsely implicated due to a personal vendetta and that the investigation itself showed the tainted currency was recovered from a place not under his custody.

The government reinstated him in July 2015. However, in November 2016, he was served an order of premature retirement with retrospective effect from July 1, 2015, along with a cheque of over Rs 2 lakh. Challenging this action, Khan approached the High Court.

Upholding the writ court’s decision, the Division Bench noted that the Screening Committee and the competent authority relied exclusively on Khan’s involvement in the FIR while ignoring mandatory requirements under service rules.