Mercedes Rams Into Three Near Mall In Delhi's Vasant Kunj, Leaving One Dead

A screen grab from the video showing the Mercedes which rammed Into three people in Delhi's Vasant Kunj on November 30, 2025. ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: A 23-year-old man died, and two others sustained injuries after a Mercedes SUV (G63) allegedly rammed into them near Ambience Mall on Nelson Mandela Marg in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area early Sunday, police said. The police said the incident took place at 2.33 am when a PCR call regarding the accident was received at Vasant Kunj North police station. "A team reached the spot opposite a mall and found a Mercedes G63 in a mangled condition," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said in a statement. According to the police, three men- aged 23, 35 and 23 years, all employees of a restaurant in Ambience Mall, were found lying injured at the spot.