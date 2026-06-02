Nagpur Police Seize 7.567 kg Of Mephedrone Drugs; One Held
Investigation further revealed that these drugs were being transported from Delhi to Nagpur by road, which were transported via Madhya Pradesh.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Nagpur: In a major operation, the Nagpur Police seized 7.567 kilogrammes of Mephedrone (MD) and arrested one person. This operation was conducted by Jaripatka police personnel, and it is the largest anti-narcotics operation in the city's history to date.
A senior police official said that over 7.567 kg of Mephedrone (MD) drugs were seized under 'Operation Thunder'. This operation was carried out in the Uppalwadi area, falling under the jurisdiction of the Kapil Nagar Police Station.
The Nagpur police acted on extremely confidential intelligence inputs they had received and conducted these raids. A person, Mazhar Ali Akbar Ali, has been apprehended with a stash of MD drugs that were seized from his flat.
The MD powder was found packed in 14 separate bags. Additionally, the police seized two cell phones and other miscellaneous items. The total value of the seized contraband and property adds up to ₹2.37 crore. The police have registered a case against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Shocking Revelations
It was revealed that the accused was expecting another large consignment of MD drugs. This consignment was scheduled to arrive in Nagpur from an interstate drug racket operating out of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. However, this investigation has revealed that the expected consignment is now being dispatched late because some small distributors within the supply chain had become inactive during the festive season. Sources stated that during his interrogation, the accused in this case provided the police with information regarding this new consignment.
Interstate Link Unearthed
Acting on the confidential intelligence received, the police raided a rented room located in the SDPL Ashray building in Uppalwadi. A large quantity of MD drugs was seized from the premises, and Mazhar Ali was subsequently arrested.
Police said Mazhar confessed to the fact that narcotics were being procured from suppliers in Uttar Pradesh and routed through Delhi. The investigation further revealed that these drugs were being transported from Delhi to Nagpur by road, which were transported via Madhya Pradesh.
Police further said that they have dispatched separate investigation teams to Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi, in order to track down and apprehend the masterminds involved in this inter-state drug racket.
The Jaripatka Police and the Anti-Narcotics Squad had arrested a driver in connection with a separate narcotics case in May 2026. Police said that during the interrogation, he had provided some important information regarding the accused.
According to police, Ali said the two were acquainted, as both had previously worked as taxi drivers. "Since then, we maintained covert surveillance on Mazhar Ali for nearly a month. While tracking his movements, we uncovered the location of a rented room in Uppalwadi. Once the evidence was corroborated, a raid was conducted on Sunday, and he was caught red-handed," police said.
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