ETV Bharat / state

Nagpur Police Seize 7.567 kg Of Mephedrone Drugs; One Held

Nagpur: In a major operation, the Nagpur Police seized 7.567 kilogrammes of Mephedrone (MD) and arrested one person. This operation was conducted by Jaripatka police personnel, and it is the largest anti-narcotics operation in the city's history to date.

A senior police official said that over 7.567 kg of Mephedrone (MD) drugs were seized under 'Operation Thunder'. This operation was carried out in the Uppalwadi area, falling under the jurisdiction of the Kapil Nagar Police Station.

The Nagpur police acted on extremely confidential intelligence inputs they had received and conducted these raids. A person, Mazhar Ali Akbar Ali, has been apprehended with a stash of MD drugs that were seized from his flat.

The MD powder was found packed in 14 separate bags. Additionally, the police seized two cell phones and other miscellaneous items. The total value of the seized contraband and property adds up to ₹2.37 crore. The police have registered a case against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Shocking Revelations

It was revealed that the accused was expecting another large consignment of MD drugs. This consignment was scheduled to arrive in Nagpur from an interstate drug racket operating out of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. However, this investigation has revealed that the expected consignment is now being dispatched late because some small distributors within the supply chain had become inactive during the festive season. Sources stated that during his interrogation, the accused in this case provided the police with information regarding this new consignment.