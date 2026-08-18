'Mentally Unstable' Youth Climbs Puri Jagannath Temple, Detained: Police
Puri SP says medical reports provided by the family and doctors' statements show the youth is mentally unstable, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Puri: Security at the 12th-century Puri Jagannath Temple came under scrutiny on Monday night after a 29-year-old youth from Chhattisgarh was detained for climbing atop the sacred structure. On Tuesday, police said that the temple security is tight and the youth is mentally unstable.
Puri SP Pratik Singh said, "The security of the temple is tight. The mental condition of the youth who climbed the temple yesterday is not good. His family has provided all his medical reports substantiating his mental condition. After examining the reports and speaking to the doctors, we are of the opinion that the mental balance of the youth is not good. It has been learnt that when he first went near the temple, some police personnel chased him away. It is believed that he later climbed the temple from another place. He was brought down with the help of a temple sevayat."
The incident occurred at around 9 pm when some devotees spotted the youth climbing on the temple's fence. After informing the police, he was brought down with much effort.
The youth, identified as Madhav Gopinath Nayak (29) from Kutela village in Chhattisgarh, was questioned at Singhadwar police station in Puri and then admitted to the Puri district hospital for a health checkup.
This incident has once again raised questions about the security arrangements at the temple. Hundreds of policemen are deployed inside the temple and the premises are completely covered under CCTV surveillance. Despite this, questions have been raised as to how the youth managed to climb the sacred structure.
A devotee from Cuttack, Prakash Mahapatra, said the incident proves that the security system of the temple is completely weak. "If the youth had committed any misdeed, it would have created a huge problem. The security system of the temple should be upgraded. Strict action should be taken against the security personnel due to whose negligence this incident took place," he said.
This is the third such incident in the last one year. Earlier, an elderly man from Bhadrak and then a man from Uttar Pradesh climbed atop the temple and were detained.
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