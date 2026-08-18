ETV Bharat / state

'Mentally Unstable' Youth Climbs Puri Jagannath Temple, Detained: Police

Puri: Security at the 12th-century Puri Jagannath Temple came under scrutiny on Monday night after a 29-year-old youth from Chhattisgarh was detained for climbing atop the sacred structure. On Tuesday, police said that the temple security is tight and the youth is mentally unstable.

Puri SP Pratik Singh said, "The security of the temple is tight. The mental condition of the youth who climbed the temple yesterday is not good. His family has provided all his medical reports substantiating his mental condition. After examining the reports and speaking to the doctors, we are of the opinion that the mental balance of the youth is not good. It has been learnt that when he first went near the temple, some police personnel chased him away. It is believed that he later climbed the temple from another place. He was brought down with the help of a temple sevayat."

The incident occurred at around 9 pm when some devotees spotted the youth climbing on the temple's fence. After informing the police, he was brought down with much effort.

The youth, identified as Madhav Gopinath Nayak (29) from Kutela village in Chhattisgarh, was questioned at Singhadwar police station in Puri and then admitted to the Puri district hospital for a health checkup.