ETV Bharat / state

Mentally, Physically Fit Husband Has To Support Wife, Child Even With No Income: Himachal High Court

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has clarified a crucial point regarding maintenance in family law cases. The High Court explicitly stated that even if a husband or father is not currently earning any income, he must shoulder the responsibility of maintaining his wife and child, provided he is physically and mentally fit. Such an individual cannot evade the obligation to provide maintenance for his dependents.

A division bench, comprising Justice Ajay Mohan Goel and Justice Yogesh Jaswal of the Himachal Pradesh High Court clarified this position. While making these observations, the bench dismissed the petition filed by the husband.

According to the case details, the aggrieved wife and their minor son had filed an application for maintenance in the family court at Sarkaghat, Mandi district. Upon hearing the matter, the family court had ordered the payment of Rs 2,500 per month to the wife and Rs 3,500 per month for the growing child, amounting to a total monthly maintenance of Rs 6,000.