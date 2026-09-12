Mentally, Physically Fit Husband Has To Support Wife, Child Even With No Income: Himachal High Court
After a family court had granted a wife and son maintenance, the husband challenged it in the High Court, arguing his monthly income was meagre.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has clarified a crucial point regarding maintenance in family law cases. The High Court explicitly stated that even if a husband or father is not currently earning any income, he must shoulder the responsibility of maintaining his wife and child, provided he is physically and mentally fit. Such an individual cannot evade the obligation to provide maintenance for his dependents.
A division bench, comprising Justice Ajay Mohan Goel and Justice Yogesh Jaswal of the Himachal Pradesh High Court clarified this position. While making these observations, the bench dismissed the petition filed by the husband.
According to the case details, the aggrieved wife and their minor son had filed an application for maintenance in the family court at Sarkaghat, Mandi district. Upon hearing the matter, the family court had ordered the payment of Rs 2,500 per month to the wife and Rs 3,500 per month for the growing child, amounting to a total monthly maintenance of Rs 6,000.
The husband challenged this decision by approaching the High Court, arguing that his total monthly income was merely Rs 6,100. The High Court clarified that when a judicial order is challenged, its validity is assessed based solely on the material available before the lower court.
Furthermore, the High Court observed that, in the current times, a monthly sum of Rs 2,500 for the wife's sustenance and Rs 3,500 for the growing child's needs could by no means be considered excessive.
The High Court upheld the amount as appropriate and declined to interfere with it. It reiterated that if a husband or father is physically and mentally healthy, he is bound to fulfill his obligations and must arrange for a reasonable sum to support his family. Consequently, the Court dismissed the husband's petition.
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