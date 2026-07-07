ETV Bharat / state

Mentally-Ill Mysuru Man Kills Mother For Bothering Him, Hides Body In Bathroom For Four Days; Arrested

Mysuru: A 39-year-old man suffering from mental illness allegedly killed his mother, aged 74, and hid her body in the bathroom of their house for four days in Mysuru, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was revealed on Sunday after neighbours detected a foul smell emitting from the house and informed the police.

Police said the the accused Arun Kumar (39), a resident of JSS Layout Phase I, has been arrested. He confessed that he killed his mother, Ratnamma (74), as she was constantly bothering him.

According to the police, Ratnamma was a retired government officer and used to take care of her son, who was unemployed.