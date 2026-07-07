Mentally-Ill Mysuru Man Kills Mother For Bothering Him, Hides Body In Bathroom For Four Days; Arrested
Police said the accused has been remanded in judicial custody and further investigations are underway.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Mysuru: A 39-year-old man suffering from mental illness allegedly killed his mother, aged 74, and hid her body in the bathroom of their house for four days in Mysuru, police said on Tuesday.
The incident was revealed on Sunday after neighbours detected a foul smell emitting from the house and informed the police.
Police said the the accused Arun Kumar (39), a resident of JSS Layout Phase I, has been arrested. He confessed that he killed his mother, Ratnamma (74), as she was constantly bothering him.
According to the police, Ratnamma was a retired government officer and used to take care of her son, who was unemployed.
Upon information, a team from Udayagiri police station reached the scene and recovered the body from the bathroom while the accused was taken into custody for interrogation.
During questioning, the accused confessed that he had beaten his mother to death because she was bothering him. The Udayagiri police registered a case against Arun Kumar and produced him before the court. He has been remanded in judicial custody, police said.
DCP Sundar Raj told ETV Bharat, "The incident took place in JSS Layout under the jurisdiction of Udayagiri police station. The man confessed to killing his mother and hiding her body in the bathroom during interrogation. He has been remanded in judicial custody and further investigations are underway."
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