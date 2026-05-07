ETV Bharat / state

Mentally Ill Man Rescued From Mangaluru Streets Turns Out To Be Murder Accused On The Run

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Mangaluru: A man who was found wandering the streets in a mentally unstable condition and later rescued by a social service organisation in Mangaluru has now been identified as an accused in a murder case from Tamil Nadu.

The unexpected revelation came as a shock to members of White Doves, a Mangaluru-based charitable organisation that works to rescue destitute persons, homeless individuals and people suffering from mental illness from railway stations, bus stands and streets, and rehabilitate them.

According to the organisation, its staff had received a call from members of the public a few months ago informing them that a man was lying in a helpless condition on the roadside. When the team reached the spot, they found him in a severely disturbed mental state. He was unable to walk properly and had multiple health complications, including wounds and fungal infections across his body.

The man was immediately shifted to the organisation’s shelter and provided medical treatment and counselling. After gradually recovering, he identified himself as Aneesh Kumar and said his mother’s name was Radha. Locals reportedly informed the organisation that he had once been employed but later drifted onto the streets after developing mental health issues.

In recent weeks, the organisation attempted to trace his family based on the information provided by him. When staff contacted a woman working at a hospital in Tamil Nadu, she reportedly denied having a son and said she only had a daughter. Despite this, Aneesh Kumar repeatedly expressed his desire to return home.