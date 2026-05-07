Mentally Ill Man Rescued From Mangaluru Streets Turns Out To Be Murder Accused On The Run
According to available records, a case had been registered against him in April 2024, under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code relating to murder.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Mangaluru: A man who was found wandering the streets in a mentally unstable condition and later rescued by a social service organisation in Mangaluru has now been identified as an accused in a murder case from Tamil Nadu.
The unexpected revelation came as a shock to members of White Doves, a Mangaluru-based charitable organisation that works to rescue destitute persons, homeless individuals and people suffering from mental illness from railway stations, bus stands and streets, and rehabilitate them.
According to the organisation, its staff had received a call from members of the public a few months ago informing them that a man was lying in a helpless condition on the roadside. When the team reached the spot, they found him in a severely disturbed mental state. He was unable to walk properly and had multiple health complications, including wounds and fungal infections across his body.
The man was immediately shifted to the organisation’s shelter and provided medical treatment and counselling. After gradually recovering, he identified himself as Aneesh Kumar and said his mother’s name was Radha. Locals reportedly informed the organisation that he had once been employed but later drifted onto the streets after developing mental health issues.
In recent weeks, the organisation attempted to trace his family based on the information provided by him. When staff contacted a woman working at a hospital in Tamil Nadu, she reportedly denied having a son and said she only had a daughter. Despite this, Aneesh Kumar repeatedly expressed his desire to return home.
As efforts continued, the organisation gathered information from various sources and eventually contacted a police station in the Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu. It was then that the police informed them that Aneesh Kumar was an accused in a murder case and had been absconding for several months after securing bail and failing to appear before the court.
According to available records, a case had been registered against him on April 25, 2024, under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code relating to murder.
Preliminary information suggests that Aneesh Kumar allegedly killed his friend during a quarrel by attacking him with a stone. Police said he was arrested in connection with the case, but later disappeared after obtaining bail.
Members of the organisation said the most emotional aspect of the case was that Aneesh Kumar appeared unaware that he was facing murder charges and remained happy at the thought of finally returning home.
“When we rescued him, he was in an extremely poor condition. He could barely walk, and his body was covered with infections. After treatment, he slowly recovered. He would constantly say he wanted to see his mother and return home. We tried through several sources to trace his family. Only after contacting the police station did we learn that he was an accused in a murder case. But he still seems unaware of it and is simply happy that he may finally go home,” said Corina Ruskin, founder of the White Doves organisation.
Tamil Nadu Police later arrived in Mangaluru and took Aneesh Kumar into custody from the organisation.