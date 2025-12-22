Mentally Challenged Woman Tied To Pole, Beaten In Uttar Pradesh; Case Registered
Police booked six people for the assault after a video of the incident went viral on social media, triggering public outrage.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 4:38 PM IST
Haridwar: In a shocking incident, a mentally challenged woman was severely beaten by residents in the Labour Colony area under the Ranipur police station area of Haridwar, Uttar Pradesh, after tying her to a pole, police said.
Residents allegedly mistook the woman for a thief after she “unknowingly” entered a house in the Colony on Saturday night, and they raised an alarm.
“Without understanding her condition, people caught her, tied her to an electric pole and assaulted her. A large crowd gathered at the spot, but those involved continued the beating, showing no mercy,” they said.
A video of the assault, showing several people attacking the woman, also went viral on social media, triggering public outrage and prompting the police to swing into action.
Following the circulation of the video, Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal directed immediate action, after which the Ranipur Police Station registered a case against six accused, including a woman.
#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Haridwar SP Abhay Singh says, " in haridwar's ranipur police station area, a woman was tied to a pole and beaten by locals, and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media. the woman's family has filed a complaint at the ranipur police station,… pic.twitter.com/JwKEL5xkNB— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2025
“The victim is mentally unstable and had wandered into the locality before the incident occurred,” said police.
Superintendent of Police (SP) City Abhay Singh said that no one had the right to take the law into their own hands. “As soon as the case of assault on a mentally ill woman came to light, a case was registered. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused, and they will be apprehended soon,” he said.
Singh said that a further probe was underway, and efforts were underway to identify and arrest all those involved in the assault.
Also Read