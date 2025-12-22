ETV Bharat / state

Mentally Challenged Woman Tied To Pole, Beaten In Uttar Pradesh; Case Registered

Haridwar: In a shocking incident, a mentally challenged woman was severely beaten by residents in the Labour Colony area under the Ranipur police station area of Haridwar, Uttar Pradesh, after tying her to a pole, police said.

Residents allegedly mistook the woman for a thief after she “unknowingly” entered a house in the Colony on Saturday night, and they raised an alarm.

“Without understanding her condition, people caught her, tied her to an electric pole and assaulted her. A large crowd gathered at the spot, but those involved continued the beating, showing no mercy,” they said.

A video of the assault, showing several people attacking the woman, also went viral on social media, triggering public outrage and prompting the police to swing into action.