ETV Bharat / state

Menstruating Schoolgirl Forced To Stand Outside Classroom In Chennai, School Denies, Teachers Transferred

Chennai: The Chennai Corporation Education Department has decided to transfer the teacher and headmaster of a school, where an 11-year-old student was allegedly made to stand outside the classroom for four hours as she was on her menstrual cycle.

The incident that allegedly occurred at the Chennai Corporation School in Gopalapuram, came to light after the girl's father lodged a police complaint. The school, however, has denied the allegation saying, the girl voluntarily opted to stand outside the classroom.

According to the complaint, a teacher, who arrived for class after the lunch break, ordered the girl to stand outside the classroom, claiming there was a foul odour as she was menstruating. The student was allegedly made to stand outside the classroom for around four hours till school ended for the day. Distressed by the experience, she reportedly went home crying, recounting the incident to her parents. Her father then lodged a complaint with the police.