Menstruating Schoolgirl Forced To Stand Outside Classroom In Chennai, School Denies, Teachers Transferred
Chennai Corporation Education Department has conducted an inquiry after the girl's father lodged a police complaint.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Chennai: The Chennai Corporation Education Department has decided to transfer the teacher and headmaster of a school, where an 11-year-old student was allegedly made to stand outside the classroom for four hours as she was on her menstrual cycle.
The incident that allegedly occurred at the Chennai Corporation School in Gopalapuram, came to light after the girl's father lodged a police complaint. The school, however, has denied the allegation saying, the girl voluntarily opted to stand outside the classroom.
According to the complaint, a teacher, who arrived for class after the lunch break, ordered the girl to stand outside the classroom, claiming there was a foul odour as she was menstruating. The student was allegedly made to stand outside the classroom for around four hours till school ended for the day. Distressed by the experience, she reportedly went home crying, recounting the incident to her parents. Her father then lodged a complaint with the police.
When asked about the incident, the Chennai Corporation Education Department official said, "The student from the Gopalapuram school had been visiting the restroom frequently over menstruation. Observing this, the teacher had asked her friend to assist her, and the latter did so. However, since boys were also in the class, the student refused to re-enter the classroom and chose to stay outside. The teacher attempted to contact the student's family via mobile phone, but the parents arrived to pick her up only after school hours."
The official further said that the teachers claimed the student was not forced to stand outside but when she was asked to move to a different seat, she voluntarily went outside. "We have conducted an inquiry with the concerned teacher and the headmaster. Based on the findings, we have decided to transfer them to another school," the official added.
Meanwhile, the student's parents have alleged that the teacher deliberately caused mental distress to their daughter.
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