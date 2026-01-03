ETV Bharat / state

Menace In Delhi Assembly: Government Hires Experts To Scare Them Away

New Delhi: In response to the increasing number of monkeys in the Delhi Assembly and the problems they pose, the government is preparing to take a significant step. To ensure the safety of MLAs, staff, and visitors, the Delhi government is now hiring specialized monkey repellents. The Delhi government's Public Works Department has issued a tender for this purpose. According to this tender, the Public Works Department is looking for individuals who can perfectly imitate the sound of a langur to scare them away and keep the Assembly premises free of monkeys. The monkey population in the Delhi Assembly has increased significantly, causing significant problems. Monkeys frequently enter the Assembly premises, disrupting work and making staff scared to work.

Monkey Repelling Experts Already Deployed

Regarding experts who specialize in monkey repellent techniques, five such experts are already employed in the Delhi Assembly premises. ETV Bharat spoke with these individuals to learn about their work. Monkey expert Ravi Kumar, who has been working here for 15 years, said that his team consists of five boys. For 15 years, he has been repelling monkeys from the Delhi Assembly, Parliament House, South Block, North Block, and several other government ministry buildings.

He explained that making the sound of a monkey is the simplest method to repel monkeys. This method helps drive them away from the Assembly premises without causing any harm. Ravi Kumar explained that previously, langurs were kept in the Assembly premises to repel monkeys. Several district courts in Delhi also had langurs to repel monkeys. However, when BJP leader Maneka Gandhi saw a langur tied inside a court, she protested, and the practice of keeping langurs tied was banned. Since then, this new system of repelling monkeys by making sounds has been implemented.