Men Of Village In West Bengal's Asansol Go Into Hiding After Tensions At Blanket Distribution Event
Several men of the village were accused of molesting a woman at the event organised by local BJP leader Krishna Prasad.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Asansol: The Rajpara village in West Bengal's Asansol wears a deserted look as almost all men from the area have fled fearing police action following a blanket distribution programme organised by BJP leader Krishna Prasad.
It all started a days back when Prasad, along with his associates, organized a blanket distribution programme in Shaldanga area in Asansol. Even as a crowd comprising tribals from Raipara and Chhutadanga areas gathered to receive the blankets, a few youth staged a protest and raised slogans of 'Go Back' against Prasad.
As the situation became increasingly tense, Prasad left the area. Later, his supporters distributed the blankets among the needy. Following the incident, a woman from Rajpara accused Prasad and some of his supporters of molesting her during the blanket distribution event.
A complaint was filed at the Asansol North police station and soon after local Trinamool Congress councilor Shyam Soren led a demonstration demanding the arrest of the accused.
Although the incident reportedly occurred in Shaldanga, the names of the accused in the police complaint were all residents of Raipara, a village near Shaldanga. The police arrested a resident of Raipara on Saturday and he was granted bail on Monday. But since the arrest, panic has spread across Raipara.
Shivani Besra and Pavitra Murmu, residents of Rajpara said, "We received the blankets at the event. There was no trouble or unrest during the event. The woman is lying to falsely implicate Krishna Prasad. No unpleasant incident occurred at that day's event. But what has been happening since then has frightened the men of our village who have gone into hiding."
Meanwhile, Prasad said, "Truth will prevail. No matter how many false cases they file against me or the boys of our village, we will win. The boy who was arrested has been granted bail. I have assured the others to return to the village. I have told the villagers that we are always with you."
On the other hand, Soren said on the matter, "Those who have not committed any crime have nothing to fear. I have requested the police to take appropriate action against those against whom complaints have been filed."
Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate DC Central Dhruv Das said, "There was a minor disturbance during the event. The situation is under control. The allegations are being investigated".
Also Read
Bengal 'SIR Fear': Dozens Of Sex Workers, Voters 'Missing' In Asansol's Red-Light Areas