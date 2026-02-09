ETV Bharat / state

Men Of Village In West Bengal's Asansol Go Into Hiding After Tensions At Blanket Distribution Event

Asansol: The Rajpara village in West Bengal's Asansol wears a deserted look as almost all men from the area have fled fearing police action following a blanket distribution programme organised by BJP leader Krishna Prasad.

It all started a days back when Prasad, along with his associates, organized a blanket distribution programme in Shaldanga area in ​​Asansol. Even as a crowd comprising tribals from Raipara and Chhutadanga areas gathered to receive the blankets, a few youth staged a protest and raised slogans of 'Go Back' against Prasad.

As the situation became increasingly tense, Prasad left the area. Later, his supporters distributed the blankets among the needy. Following the incident, a woman from Rajpara accused Prasad and some of his supporters of molesting her during the blanket distribution event.

A complaint was filed at the Asansol North police station and soon after local Trinamool Congress councilor Shyam Soren led a demonstration demanding the arrest of the accused.

Although the incident reportedly occurred in Shaldanga, the names of the accused in the police complaint were all residents of Raipara, a village near Shaldanga. The police arrested a resident of Raipara on Saturday and he was granted bail on Monday. But since the arrest, panic has spread across Raipara.