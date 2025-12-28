ETV Bharat / state

Men Impersonate Police To Extort Rs 3 Crore From Businessman In Hyderabad; Four Held

Hyderabad: Telangana Police have arrested at least four persons for allegedly impersonating Special Operation Team (SOT) officers, threatening a businessman and demanding Rs 3 crore, claiming he was running a betting operation.

Harish Kumar Raju, a shrimp businessman from Andhra Pradesh, was living in a rented flat in the Marina Sky apartment complex in Moosapet with his friend Raji Reddy. On Friday morning, five men arrived and intimidated him, saying, “We are Madhapur SOT police. We have information that you are running betting operations, and we are taking you into custody.”

The accused demanded Rs 3 crore to avoid filing a case, but Harish Kumar expressed an inability to pay, which infuriated them, and they started beating him indiscriminately. “Their behaviour forced him to call relatives and friends to arrange the payment. The relative became suspicious and alerted a Madhapur SOT constable,” police said.

When police arrived, three suspects had fled from the scene, while two were taken into custody, and questioning revealed the involvement of others. The accused were identified as Narasimha Raju (40), a real estate businessman from LB Nagar; Ravindra Babu (36) from Sarurnagar; Prashanth (34); Naresh (37); and Ravi Kumar (36) from Habsiguda.