ETV Bharat / state

For First Time In Nearly A Century, Dalits Enter Hanuman Temple in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

The temple entry took place peacefully on Tuesday in Kadur taluk in Chikkamagaluru district in the presence of revenue and police officials ( ETV Bharat )

Chikkamagaluru: In a landmark moment for social harmony, members of Dalit community in Nidaghatta village in Karnataka entered the village's Hanuman Temple and offered prayers for the first time in nearly a century.

The temple entry took place peacefully on Tuesday in Kadur taluk in Chikkamagaluru district in the presence of revenue and police officials, village leaders and residents.

Nidaghatta village is home to more than 80 Dalit families and 2,000 families belonging to other communities.

According to local residents, members of the Dalit community had not entered the village's Hanuman Temple for nearly 100 years.

After the issue resurfaced recently, several rounds of discussions were held among community leaders, villagers and government officials to create a consensus and ensure a peaceful resolution.

Following these discussions, leaders from the Dalit community, representatives of other communities, village elders and officials unanimously agreed to facilitate the temple entry.

Accordingly, the event was conducted in the presence of the Kadur Tahsildar, police officials and village leaders.