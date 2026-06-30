For First Time In Nearly A Century, Dalits Enter Hanuman Temple in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru
People from other communities also joined them inside the temple and exchanged greetings, reflecting an atmosphere of mutual respect and harmony.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Chikkamagaluru: In a landmark moment for social harmony, members of Dalit community in Nidaghatta village in Karnataka entered the village's Hanuman Temple and offered prayers for the first time in nearly a century.
The temple entry took place peacefully on Tuesday in Kadur taluk in Chikkamagaluru district in the presence of revenue and police officials, village leaders and residents.
Nidaghatta village is home to more than 80 Dalit families and 2,000 families belonging to other communities.
According to local residents, members of the Dalit community had not entered the village's Hanuman Temple for nearly 100 years.
After the issue resurfaced recently, several rounds of discussions were held among community leaders, villagers and government officials to create a consensus and ensure a peaceful resolution.
Following these discussions, leaders from the Dalit community, representatives of other communities, village elders and officials unanimously agreed to facilitate the temple entry.
Accordingly, the event was conducted in the presence of the Kadur Tahsildar, police officials and village leaders.
After entering the temple, Dalit women, men and children offered special prayers to Lord Hanuman and received darshan.
People from other communities also joined them inside the temple and exchanged greetings, reflecting an atmosphere of mutual respect and harmony.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, the Station House Officer of Sakharayapatna Police Station said although Dalits living in the area had not entered the temple for nearly a century, there had been no active opposition preventing them from doing so.
"The Dalit community recently expressed their desire to enter the temple and submitted a representation to the taluk administration. Based on their request, the temple entry was facilitated in the presence of the Kadur Tahsildar and other officials. Hundreds of Dalit residents entered the temple, while people from all communities extended their support. They performed special prayers to Lord Hanuman and had darshan. The entire programme was conducted peacefully without any untoward incidents," the officer said.
Local residents described the event as an important step towards strengthening communal harmony and social inclusion in the village.
Officials and villagers said the peaceful temple entry marks a significant effort to bridge a long-standing social divide and promote equality among all sections of society.
Also Read
Temple Entry: TN Dalit Families Enter Karur Mariamman, Sellandiamman Temples As Govt Ends Decades Of Discrimination Through Talks
Day of Equality: Reflecting on Dr Ambedkar’s Fight Against Discrimination