Member Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Wanted For Murder Arrested In Rajasthan
Kotputli-Behror SP Devendra Kumar Bishnoi said the accused Sanjay Jat alias Sunil Jat is a resident of Haryana's Mewat and possessed illegal weapons and ammunition.
Published : October 19, 2025 at 7:25 PM IST
Kotputli: A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang involved in the murder of liquor contractor Sunil Tulli was arrested by the police in the Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan. He had a Rs 25,000 reward on his head announced by the police.
Kotputli-Behror SP Devendra Kumar Bishnoi said the special cell received information about the accused, Sanjay Jat, who was in contact with Krishna Pehlwan, a resident of Bansur. Jat was arrested following an interrogation, and domestic and foreign weapons, including live cartridges, were seized from him. He will be taken in remand for further interrogation to find out his links in other cases, the SP added
"Based on a tip-off, the team laid a siege and apprehended Sanjay Jat alias Sunil Jat, a resident of Mewat, Haryana. During the search, an Italian-made state-of-the-art Beretta pistol, two magazines, 15 country-made pistols, and 15 live pistol cartridges were recovered from his possession. A Mahindra Bolero camper without a number plate, used for manufacturing illegal weapons, was also seized from the scene," Bishnoi added.
Bishnoi further said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was active in serious criminal cases such as robbery, arms smuggling, and extortion in Haryana and Rajasthan. Interrogation of the arrested accused is likely to reveal the names of several other criminals.
On October 14, the Anti‑Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested Amit Sharma, a key operative affiliated with the crime networks of Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara, in the United States, an official said. Sharma, who had been in hiding abroad for a considerable period, is now subject to extradition proceedings to bring him back to India.
ADG Crime Dinesh MN, Sharma (also known by aliases such as Jack Panditji) had been managing the gangs' international operations. "From abroad, he orchestrated criminal activity — receiving extortion money, distributing it to gang members, providing shelter, arranging fake documents, and coordinating financing for fugitives, including for Godara after he fled India," he said, adding that Sharma's journey abroad began in 2021 when he first moved to Dubai, then on to Spain, and finally to the United States, travelling along what is commonly referred to as the "donkey route".
