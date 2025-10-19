ETV Bharat / state

Member Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Wanted For Murder Arrested In Rajasthan

Kotputli: A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang involved in the murder of liquor contractor Sunil Tulli was arrested by the police in the Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan. He had a Rs 25,000 reward on his head announced by the police.

Kotputli-Behror SP Devendra Kumar Bishnoi said the special cell received information about the accused, Sanjay Jat, who was in contact with Krishna Pehlwan, a resident of Bansur. Jat was arrested following an interrogation, and domestic and foreign weapons, including live cartridges, were seized from him. He will be taken in remand for further interrogation to find out his links in other cases, the SP added

"Based on a tip-off, the team laid a siege and apprehended Sanjay Jat alias Sunil Jat, a resident of Mewat, Haryana. During the search, an Italian-made state-of-the-art Beretta pistol, two magazines, 15 country-made pistols, and 15 live pistol cartridges were recovered from his possession. A Mahindra Bolero camper without a number plate, used for manufacturing illegal weapons, was also seized from the scene," Bishnoi added.