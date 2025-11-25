ETV Bharat / state

Member of International Cyber ​​Slavery, Human Trafficking Network Held In Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Police arrested an alleged member of an international cyber slavery and human trafficking network that operated from Myanmar and Cambodia on Tuesday, an official said.

The Gujarat Cyber ​​Centre of Excellence (CCoE) arrested Payal Pradeep Singh Chauhan near Gayatri petrol pump in Gorwa of Vadodara. Two mobile phones, an iPad and a laptop were seized from her. Last week, the alleged kingpin of the network, Nilesh Purohit alias Neel Purohit was arrested by the police from Gandhinagar.

Payal has been accused of luring people from Gujarat into high-paying jobs in Southeast Asian countries, where they were forced into cybercrime and financially exploited. Upon refusing, the workers were held captive for extended periods and physically and mentally tortured, police said.

To rescue Indians trapped in cyber-slavery in Southeast Asian countries, Army operations have been conducted with the cooperation of the governments of India, Thailand and Myanmar. The rescued victims have been brought back to India on special flights, and their statements recorded in Delhi by several central agencies including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and state police.

Over the past three years, nearly 4,000 Indians have been repatriated. Interviews with the victims revealed involvement of Neel Purohit, and Payal Pradeep Singh Chauhan, who worked as his sub-agent.