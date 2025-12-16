ETV Bharat / state

Melghat Tribal Women Become Entrepreneurs With Amla Chyawanprash

The Chyawanprash prepared from amlas is special as it contains 35 different kinds of medicinal herbs, which strengthen the body's defences against cold, cough, fever, and rheumatic conditions during winter.

The Sphoorti Cluster, an entrepreneurial venture, has taken up an initiative to convert the bountiful amlas found in the forests to Chyawanprash, an ayurvedic paste made from mixed herbs and spices, that helps in building immunity.

Melghat: Indian gooseberry or amla is found in abundance in the forests of Melghat in Maharashtra's Chikhaldara area. This is a small green fruit that grows in bushes with thorns.

Sunil Bhalerao, director of Sphoorti Cluster, said, "Around 600 women are involved in this venture and the initiative has provided them with an income from their houses. They don't have to travel outside to earn a living."

However, the amlas that are used are not the common gooseberries but wild ones that are much bigger in size and difficult to be retrieved. These wild gooseberries are found only in dense forests and immense care has to be taken to ensure they don't fall on the ground. Tribal women use large nets that are placed beneath the trees while gathering the wild gooseberries. Only unblemished and fresh wild gooseberries are collected for preparing Chyawanprash, Bhalerao said.

"These amlas remain fresh for a long time and retain high amount of nutrients. They are lower in sugar and fibre-rich, giving it a natural thickness with a prolonged shelf-life," said Bhalerao.

Amla Chyawanprash is prepared with 35 medicinal herbs (ETV Bharat)

Explaining the process of making Amla Chyawanprash, he said the concoction is made with desi cow ghee and it takes two days to prepare the paste. "Wild gooseberries are rich in Vitamin C and other components. Studies have shown that Amla Chyawanprash can be consumed all-year round and can help prevent wintertime infections. Also, studies have shown effectiveness of Amla Chyawanprash in strengthening immunity," he added.

The forest areas span across Chikhaldara, Amjhari, Aldoh, and Shahanur, which have a large number of wild gooseberry trees. Now tribal women in this entire forest region are engaged in plucking fruits, herbs and medicinal plants. Nets have been provided to them to collect the gooseberries. "Our aim is to ensure these indigenous women get the ownership of the entire process, from collecting fruits, making Chyawanprash and its sale," he added.

Various small-scale industries are being developed through the Spurti Cluster with the aim of giving industrial status to the traditional businesses of these indigenous tribes in Chikhaldara area. New products are being created by processing various forest produce and medicinal fruits such as honey, jamun, custard apple, coffee, and haritaki.