52 Years Of Melghat Tiger Reserve: Mining And Construction Activities Threaten Big Cat Conservation Efforts
Melghat Tiger Reserve, one of India's first tiger reserves, completed 52 years of its existence. However, concerns prevail over its conservation due to mining/construction activities.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
By Shashank Laware
Amravati: Fifty two years since its establishment by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Melghat Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Satpura Ranges of Maharashtra now shelters around 44 tigers, the recent census revealed. However, fresh concerns have been raised over the ecosystem's future owing to threats from infrastructure and mining projects nearby.
The Melghat Tiger Reserve, set up on February 22 (1973), was among the first nine tiger reserves in India under 'Project Tiger'. Spread across Amravati, Akola and Buldhana districts in western Vidarbha, MTR is considered an important habitat for tigers.
Environmental scientist Prof Dr Vaibhav Mhaske, president of the 'Organisation for Kula' in Melghat, said tiger censuses are conducted every four years using camera traps, tiger footprint tracking and other scientific methods.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said every tiger has unique stripes, just like human fingerprints, which help officials identify them. However, due to increased human-animal conflict in the region, and expanding infrastructure projects and industries, the "herculean task" of preserving the natural biodiversity has become challenging, he said.
Sources said tigers in India are still being poached and hunted for pleasure and other reasons including superstitions and Chinese medicine. In some countries like China and Taiwan, body parts of tigers are illegally smuggled due to superstition and use in traditional medicines. There are beliefs linked to tiger carcasses and bones that one gets rebirth by cutting Chakka Vaghachan Katand Pangharal, which encourage illegal trade.
In the early 1970s, when tiger numbers in India were rapidly declining, the central government launched Project Tiger in 1973. The Wildlife Protection Act had already been implemented in 1972, giving legal protection to wild animals and birds.
Mhaske said, "Several species had become extinct due to poaching. Even leopards in India were once at risk of extinction after 1947, but efforts were made for their rehabilitation."
Initially, nine tiger reserves were established in the country. Today, India has 58 tiger reserves, including six in Maharashtra. India currently has more than 3600 tigers. Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of tigers at 745, while Maharashtra ranks fourth with 444 tigers, official data suggests.
Notably, Melghat Wildlife Sanctuary was officially notified in February 1974. It covers 788 square kilometres area and forms a protected portion of the Melghat Tiger Reserve. The sanctuary is home to many species of animals and birds, and also houses several indigenous tribal communities, who maintain their own distinct culture and identity.
The Melghat forest division includes Melghat Wildlife Sanctuary, Van Sanctuary and Narnala Sanctuary, covering 23 villages. Of these, eight villages have been relocated and six more are in the process of relocation. Tourist spots like Kolkas and Harisal are popular among visitors.
The region also has ancient temples and caves. Narnala Fort is located in Shahanur village of Akot taluka in Akola district. The Narnala Sanctuary extends from the fort, which stands 1000 metres above sea level, and stretches towards the mountainous region of Gavilgad Fort in Chikhaldara. Around 80 species of mammals are found in these forests.
In 1972, Indira Gandhi gifted the Melghat region its tiger reserve status. A special rest house for government guests was built in Kolkas, which is still recognised as a historical site.
However, conservation efforts now face fresh challenges. Tiger sanctuaries in Maharashtra are under pressure due to infrastructure and industrial projects. Incidents of human-tiger conflict have posted a steep rise in areas close to the forest.
In January, the State Board of Wildlife, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, had warned, "Any mining in this forest will cause irreversible damage to the environment and wildlife." Despite this, reports said more than 18,000 trees may be cut across 35.95 hectares. Around 12,000 species of plants and trees could be affected, and over 100 animals, including tigers, may be forced to relocate. Besides environmental damage, over 650 villages could face increased human-animal conflict, the Board said.
