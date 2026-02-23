ETV Bharat / state

52 Years Of Melghat Tiger Reserve: Mining And Construction Activities Threaten Big Cat Conservation Efforts

By Shashank Laware

Amravati: Fifty two years since its establishment by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Melghat Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Satpura Ranges of Maharashtra now shelters around 44 tigers, the recent census revealed. However, fresh concerns have been raised over the ecosystem's future owing to threats from infrastructure and mining projects nearby.

The Melghat Tiger Reserve, set up on February 22 (1973), was among the first nine tiger reserves in India under 'Project Tiger'. Spread across Amravati, Akola and Buldhana districts in western Vidarbha, MTR is considered an important habitat for tigers.

Environmental scientist Prof Dr Vaibhav Mhaske, president of the 'Organisation for Kula' in Melghat, said tiger censuses are conducted every four years using camera traps, tiger footprint tracking and other scientific methods.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said every tiger has unique stripes, just like human fingerprints, which help officials identify them. However, due to increased human-animal conflict in the region, and expanding infrastructure projects and industries, the "herculean task" of preserving the natural biodiversity has become challenging, he said.

Sources said tigers in India are still being poached and hunted for pleasure and other reasons including superstitions and Chinese medicine. In some countries like China and Taiwan, body parts of tigers are illegally smuggled due to superstition and use in traditional medicines. There are beliefs linked to tiger carcasses and bones that one gets rebirth by cutting Chakka Vaghachan Katand Pangharal, which encourage illegal trade.

In the early 1970s, when tiger numbers in India were rapidly declining, the central government launched Project Tiger in 1973. The Wildlife Protection Act had already been implemented in 1972, giving legal protection to wild animals and birds.

Mhaske said, "Several species had become extinct due to poaching. Even leopards in India were once at risk of extinction after 1947, but efforts were made for their rehabilitation."