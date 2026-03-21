ETV Bharat / state

Melghat Forest Turns Purple As Jacaranda Bloom Draws Tourists Amid Summer Heat

Melghat: Despite scorching summer temperatures, parts of the Melghat forest are currently in full bloom. The striking bluish-purple trees have become the latest attraction for locals as well as tourists arriving for tiger safaris. Popularly called "purple Gulmohar," these trees present a visually stunning landscape during this season. From a distance, they resemble the familiar Gulmohar; however, experts say it is a visual illusion. This particular species is rather Jacaranda mimosifolia, commonly known as Jacaranda.

Professor Dr Sachin Tippat, Head of the Department of Botany at Hirayya Narasamma College in Amravati, told ETV Bharat, "The Jacaranda belongs to the Bignoniaceae family and is distinct from Gulmohar, which is a leguminous tree. Jacaranda is primarily an ornamental species from a separate botanical family."

He further said that the tree's fine and feathery leaves resemble those of the Babul tree, which is why it is sometimes referred to as the "Fern tree."

Jacaranda trees are native to South America, particularly countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Bolivia. They were introduced to India during early afforestation efforts and planted as ornamental species. In Melghat, they are typically found near old rest houses, government residential complexes, and sites associated with early plantation drives.