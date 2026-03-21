Melghat Forest Turns Purple As Jacaranda Bloom Draws Tourists Amid Summer Heat
From a distance, they resemble the familiar Gulmohar, however, experts say it is a visual illusion. Writes Shashank Laware
Published : March 21, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Melghat: Despite scorching summer temperatures, parts of the Melghat forest are currently in full bloom. The striking bluish-purple trees have become the latest attraction for locals as well as tourists arriving for tiger safaris. Popularly called "purple Gulmohar," these trees present a visually stunning landscape during this season. From a distance, they resemble the familiar Gulmohar; however, experts say it is a visual illusion. This particular species is rather Jacaranda mimosifolia, commonly known as Jacaranda.
Professor Dr Sachin Tippat, Head of the Department of Botany at Hirayya Narasamma College in Amravati, told ETV Bharat, "The Jacaranda belongs to the Bignoniaceae family and is distinct from Gulmohar, which is a leguminous tree. Jacaranda is primarily an ornamental species from a separate botanical family."
He further said that the tree's fine and feathery leaves resemble those of the Babul tree, which is why it is sometimes referred to as the "Fern tree."
Jacaranda trees are native to South America, particularly countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Bolivia. They were introduced to India during early afforestation efforts and planted as ornamental species. In Melghat, they are typically found near old rest houses, government residential complexes, and sites associated with early plantation drives.
The distinctive feature of the Jacaranda is its bluish-purple flowers, which bloom between April and June. These blossoms create an illusion of a purple carpet stretched through the landscape when one sees it from a distance. "This phenomenon is nicknamed as 'nature’s purple festival.'
These trees are found in select locations near Chikhaldara in the Melghat region and in remote villages such as Jarida. According to Tippat, Jacaranda trees thrive mainly in plateau regions rather than valleys.
About their limited presence, Tippat said, "The Jacaranda trees in Melghat are likely remnants of past government efforts aimed at forest conservation. They are found only in specific pockets, which adds to their rarity and visual appeal."
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