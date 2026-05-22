ETV Bharat / state

Melanistic Tiger Skin Seized In Odisha's Similipal, Three Arrested

The accused were caught while allegedly negotiating the deal, he said. The arrested persons were identified as Gangadhar Murmu (62), Ramdas Hembram (40) and Bhima Baskey (40), all residents of Mayurbhanj district.

The skin, seized during a raid on Wednesday, is suspected to be that of a two-year-old tiger cub, STR deputy director Sumit Kar said. He said the raid was conducted on the Basipitha-Bhupat Road based on intelligence inputs about a deal involving wildlife body parts.

Officials said this was the third reported case of black tiger poaching in Similipal, the only place in the world where melanistic tigers are found in the wild. Two similar poaching cases had earlier surfaced in 2025 and March this year, they said.

Officials also seized three motorcycles and two mobile phones from them. Kar said further investigation was underway to trace the wider poaching network and identify others involved in the case.

As per official sources, one of the accused suffered injuries after falling while trying to escape from the security personnel and is now under medical care. On the other hand, the two other accused have been produced in the court after their interrogation.

The preliminary findings of the Forest Department suggest that the poached creature is a black tiger about two years old. "As far as the sample of skin is concerned, we have forwarded the same to the laboratory for further tests. It will become clear only after receipt of the laboratory report what really happened to it," informed Deputy Field Director Sumit Kumar.

Similipal Tiger Reserve is known around the world as the sole place on earth where the melanistic type of tiger, having black stripes owing to the result of a genetic mutation, is found. According to the last survey, the number of such tigers was 18. The wildlife authorities showed great concern about the rare tigers as they have been falling prey to poachers. As a preventive measure against the event, security has been tightened within the reserve. An intensive anti-poaching mission has been initiated, using sniffer dogs, STF (Special Task Force), Forest Intelligence, and AI technology for the purpose.