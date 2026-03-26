Mekedatu Project Will Get Underway In 2 Years If Centre Gives Necessary Clearances In Time: Karnataka DCM
D K Shivakumar said that the Mekedatu project, which seeks to provide drinking water to Bengaluru.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday expressed confidence that the foundation stone for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir and drinking water project will be laid in two years.
Replying to a debate on Bengaluru development in the Legislative Assembly, Shivakumar said the Mekedatu project, which seeks to provide drinking water to the IT city, crossed a major hurdle last November when the Supreme Court rejected Tamil Nadu's plea challenging the Central Water Commission's (CWC) permission to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the project.
"It is a historic decision in favour of the state (Karnataka). On behalf of this house, I thank the country's apex court," he said.
Now that the legal hurdle is over, the matter is between Karnataka and the CWC, he said. "We are preparing a revised DPR that will soon be submitted to the CWC. If the Centre gives the necessary clearances, I hope to lay the foundation for the project within two years," Shivakumar said.
The Mekedatu project involves building a reservoir across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border. This reservoir will have a capacity to store 67 tmcft of water, supplying drinking water to Bengaluru and generating 400 MW of power. Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project, fearing reduced flow of Cauvery water to the downstream areas of the neighbouring state.
"Tamil Nadu's apprehensions are unwarranted as we are implementing this project in our state. The Supreme Court said so. We presented our case on the same line. Consequently, TN's petition was rejected," he said.
He said that the Mekedatu project will become the country's lowest-cost project because only 600 acres of land require acquisition. "We will provide alternative land for the submerged forest land," he said. "Once this project is implemented, Bengaluru's drinking water needs for the next 25-30 years will be taken care of," he said.
Also Read
Mekedatu Project: Karnataka Will Get Justice In Supreme Court, Says DCM Shivakumar