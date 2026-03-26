ETV Bharat / state

Mekedatu Project Will Get Underway In 2 Years If Centre Gives Necessary Clearances In Time: Karnataka DCM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday expressed confidence that the foundation stone for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir and drinking water project will be laid in two years.

Replying to a debate on Bengaluru development in the Legislative Assembly, Shivakumar said the Mekedatu project, which seeks to provide drinking water to the IT city, crossed a major hurdle last November when the Supreme Court rejected Tamil Nadu's plea challenging the Central Water Commission's (CWC) permission to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the project.

"It is a historic decision in favour of the state (Karnataka). On behalf of this house, I thank the country's apex court," he said.

Now that the legal hurdle is over, the matter is between Karnataka and the CWC, he said. "We are preparing a revised DPR that will soon be submitted to the CWC. If the Centre gives the necessary clearances, I hope to lay the foundation for the project within two years," Shivakumar said.