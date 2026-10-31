ETV Bharat / state

Mekedatu Project: 2,500 Acres Identified For Land Swap, Says CM Shivakumar

Mandya: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said 2,500 acres of land had been identified as alternative land, including forest land, to facilitate the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery River in Kanakapura taluk of Bengaluru South district.

He said the project, once implemented, would enable Karnataka to store 66 TMC of water and regulate its release during difficult periods, benefiting farmers in Mandya and other Cauvery basin areas.

"For the benefit of the people of Mandya, I have fought during my tenure, ensured that an affidavit was filed in the Supreme Court, won the case, and obtained the Supreme Court's permission to take up the Mekedatu project," Shivakumar told reporters in Mandya.

He said the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya district had been appointed chairman of the committee overseeing the process, and officials had already held meetings on providing alternative land to the Forest Department.

"We have collectively decided to provide alternative land, including forest land, in lieu of the land required for the project. We have identified 2,500 acres so far and are in the process of identifying the remaining land," he said.

Mekedatu is a multi-purpose (drinking water and power) project proposed by Karnataka, which involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district (now renamed as Bengaluru South district).

Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project, raising apprehensions that the state would be affected if the project takes shape.

The project, once completed, is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 tmcft); it also can generate 400 MW power, according to officials.

Explaining the importance of the project, Shivakumar said Karnataka was required to release 177 TMC of water downstream and the proposed reservoir would help regulate water releases.

"At present, we keep receiving directions on how many cusecs of water we should release and when. The project will help us manage such situations," he said, adding that it would benefit farmers in Mandya and those dependent on the Hemavathi and other Cauvery basin areas.