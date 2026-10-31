Mekedatu Project: 2,500 Acres Identified For Land Swap, Says CM Shivakumar
Chief Minister Shivakumar said the project, once implemented, would enable Karnataka to store 66 TMC of water and regulate its release during difficult periods
By PTI
Published : October 31, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Mandya: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said 2,500 acres of land had been identified as alternative land, including forest land, to facilitate the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery River in Kanakapura taluk of Bengaluru South district.
He said the project, once implemented, would enable Karnataka to store 66 TMC of water and regulate its release during difficult periods, benefiting farmers in Mandya and other Cauvery basin areas.
"For the benefit of the people of Mandya, I have fought during my tenure, ensured that an affidavit was filed in the Supreme Court, won the case, and obtained the Supreme Court's permission to take up the Mekedatu project," Shivakumar told reporters in Mandya.
He said the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya district had been appointed chairman of the committee overseeing the process, and officials had already held meetings on providing alternative land to the Forest Department.
"We have collectively decided to provide alternative land, including forest land, in lieu of the land required for the project. We have identified 2,500 acres so far and are in the process of identifying the remaining land," he said.
Mekedatu is a multi-purpose (drinking water and power) project proposed by Karnataka, which involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district (now renamed as Bengaluru South district).
Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project, raising apprehensions that the state would be affected if the project takes shape.
The project, once completed, is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 tmcft); it also can generate 400 MW power, according to officials.
Explaining the importance of the project, Shivakumar said Karnataka was required to release 177 TMC of water downstream and the proposed reservoir would help regulate water releases.
"At present, we keep receiving directions on how many cusecs of water we should release and when. The project will help us manage such situations," he said, adding that it would benefit farmers in Mandya and those dependent on the Hemavathi and other Cauvery basin areas.
He said the state government would upload the details of the alternative land on the forest clearance portal and expected the necessary permissions to be granted thereafter.
"We will upload all the details of the land being provided, including the land particulars. Once we do that, they should grant the necessary permission," he said. Noting that only around 500-odd acres of farmers' land would be acquired for the project, Shivakumar said the land acquisition process would be initiated.
He said he had discussed the project with the Union Minister concerned and would also request BJP leaders to join the efforts to take it forward. The government hoped to make progress by the next Budget, he added.
Responding to a question on JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's allegation that the state government was not providing land for setting up the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) Testing unit proposed for Mandya, Shivakumar rejected the charge.
He asserted that the government was willing to provide the required land.
"We had initially offered to provide 100 acres. They (heavy industries department) have now said they need more land. We will certainly provide it. Who has said no to it? Let them first go ahead with the project," he said.
On the allegation that the land being offered was under litigation, Shivakumar said the authorities concerned should identify the land they wanted.
"Let them now identify the land they want. They should tell us which land needs to be acquired. If necessary, we will acquire that very land for them. We will do whatever land they ask for," he said.
Also Read
Modi Is PM Due To Cong’s Contribution To Democracy, Claims Karnataka CM Shivakumar