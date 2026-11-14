ETV Bharat / state

Mekedatu Dam Issue: Govt Sources Hint At Meeting Between Vijay And PM Modi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Government sources on Saturday said Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar is set to travel to Delhi on November 16 to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Mekedatu dam issue.

The Prime Minister, on Friday, inaugurated various welfare projects in Karnataka. He also participated in the inauguration of a centre for space and modern optical sciences in Mysuru, an event attended by Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar

Speaking on the occasion, Shivakumar asserted that Karnataka would never relinquish its rights concerning the Cauvery issue, claiming that the Supreme Court had delivered a clear verdict in favour of implementing the Mekedatu dam project. He further urged Prime Minister Modi to grant the final clearance required for construction of the dam.

He added that the Karnataka government would strictly adhere to the mandate of releasing 177 TMC of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, and argued that the construction of the Mekedatu dam would, in fact, be highly beneficial to Tamil Nadu. The remarks by Shivakumar have reignited the controversy surrounding the Mekedatu dam in Tamil Nadu. Previously, a Karnataka leader had also stated that there was no need to seek anyone’s permission to construct the Mekedatu dam.

Stalin calls for all-party meeting

Against this backdrop, former Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin, in a letter to Vijay said the remarks made by Shivakumar have caused significant unrest among farmers in Tamil Nadu. He urged all political parties in Tamil Nadu to unite, "much like how all political parties in Karnataka speak with a single voice on the Cauvery issue", to safeguard the rights of the farmers.

Furthermore, he requested that an all-party meeting be convened immediately to deliberate on the next steps for Tamil Nadu regarding the Mekedatu dam issue.