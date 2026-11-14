Mekedatu Dam Issue: Govt Sources Hint At Meeting Between Vijay And PM Modi
Former CM MK Stalin, in a letter to Vijay said the remarks made by DK Shivakumar have caused significant unrest among farmers in Tamil Nadu.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 9:55 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Government sources on Saturday said Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar is set to travel to Delhi on November 16 to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Mekedatu dam issue.
The Prime Minister, on Friday, inaugurated various welfare projects in Karnataka. He also participated in the inauguration of a centre for space and modern optical sciences in Mysuru, an event attended by Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar
Speaking on the occasion, Shivakumar asserted that Karnataka would never relinquish its rights concerning the Cauvery issue, claiming that the Supreme Court had delivered a clear verdict in favour of implementing the Mekedatu dam project. He further urged Prime Minister Modi to grant the final clearance required for construction of the dam.
He added that the Karnataka government would strictly adhere to the mandate of releasing 177 TMC of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, and argued that the construction of the Mekedatu dam would, in fact, be highly beneficial to Tamil Nadu. The remarks by Shivakumar have reignited the controversy surrounding the Mekedatu dam in Tamil Nadu. Previously, a Karnataka leader had also stated that there was no need to seek anyone’s permission to construct the Mekedatu dam.
Stalin calls for all-party meeting
Against this backdrop, former Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin, in a letter to Vijay said the remarks made by Shivakumar have caused significant unrest among farmers in Tamil Nadu. He urged all political parties in Tamil Nadu to unite, "much like how all political parties in Karnataka speak with a single voice on the Cauvery issue", to safeguard the rights of the farmers.
Furthermore, he requested that an all-party meeting be convened immediately to deliberate on the next steps for Tamil Nadu regarding the Mekedatu dam issue.
Stalin suggested that the resolutions adopted at the all-party meeting, along with the special government resolution against the Mekedatu dam, which was passed unanimously by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in June, should be presented in person to Prime Minister Modi.
Meanwhile, sources said Vijay intends to urge the Prime Minister to block the Karnataka government’s efforts to construct the Mekedatu dam and to ensure that the Central government does not grant any clearances for the project. Additionally, sources he will request the Central government’s full cooperation regarding the stance taken by the Tamil Nadu government on the matter.
Plans to meet Sonia Gandhi
On the same day, the launch of the book 'Belonging', authored by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, is scheduled to take place in Delhi. Reports indicate that Vijay is expected to attend the event.
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