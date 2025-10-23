Mehul Choksi To Be Kept At Barrack 12 Of Arthur Jail: India Informs Belgian Court
Presenting architectural drawings and photos of the interior of the jail, Indian authorities assured the court that he wouldn't be kept in the general wards.
Mumbai: After a Belgian court cleared the deck for the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi — the main accused in a Rs 13,000-crore PNB scam — observing that there is no strong evidence of his kidnapping, the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai is likely to be his new address.
During the trial, India presented architectural drawings and some photos of the interior of Arthur Road Jail and assured the Court of Appeals in Antwerp that Choksi would not be kept in the general ward but in Barrack No. 12, which is well-ventilated, secure and constantly monitored. The barrack has only two cells and a toilet.
In 2018, Choksi filed a petition against the CBI's Red Corner notice issued to Interpol, citing that Indian prisons were not in good condition and that they violate human rights norms. At that time, the lawyers also drew the court's attention to the differences in the conditions in Delhi's Tihar and Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail and assured the Belgian court that Choksi's human rights would not be violated. He would also not be kept in solitary confinement.
The Belgian court on Thursday ruled that Choksi faces "no risk" of being denied a fair trial or subjected to ill-treatment if he is extradited to India. A four-member indictment chamber has found no infirmity in the orders issued by the pre-trial chamber of the Antwerp district court on November 29, 2024, which had termed the arrest warrants issued by a Mumbai special court in May 2018 and June 2021 as "enforceable", allowing Choksi's extradition.
Dismissing the appeal filed by Choksi against the district court, the Court of Appeals held that the 66-year-old businessman, wanted in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, failed to provide "concretely plausible" evidence of a "genuine risk" of torture or denial of justice.
The order has come as a strong validation for India's case seeking his extradition, with Choksi having the option of appealing against the decision in Belgium's Supreme Court, officials said.
The Court of Appeals has held that the documents Choksi submitted do not substantiate his claims that he is the subject of a political trial. It said that it is up to the subject to provide evidence demonstrating substantial grounds to believe that there is a genuine risk of ill-treatment upon extradition.
Rejecting the arguments put forth by Choksi that he may not get a fair trial if extradited to India, the Belgian court held that the documentation provided by him is insufficient to make it "concretely plausible" that he personally faces a real, present and serious risk of being subjected to flagrant denial of justice, torture or inhuman and degrading treatment in India.
Choksi's claims that he was kidnapped from Antigua and Barbuda by Indian agencies and tortured in Dominica did not find support from the court, which said the records submitted by the fugitive businessman do not "conclusively indicate" that he was the victim of a kidnapping in Antigua ordered by Indian authorities.
The order of the Commission for the Control of Interpol's Files (CCF) — an independent body that ensures that all personal data processed through the Interpol's channels conforms to the rules of the organisation — that allowed the Interpol Red Notice against Choksi to be dropped on the grounds of alleged kidnapping, was cited by the fugitive businessman in Belgium to buttress that he may be tortured in India.
