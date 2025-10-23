ETV Bharat / state

Mehul Choksi To Be Kept At Barrack 12 Of Arthur Jail: India Informs Belgian Court

Mumbai: After a Belgian court cleared the deck for the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi — the main accused in a Rs 13,000-crore PNB scam — observing that there is no strong evidence of his kidnapping, the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai is likely to be his new address.

During the trial, India presented architectural drawings and some photos of the interior of Arthur Road Jail and assured the Court of Appeals in Antwerp that Choksi would not be kept in the general ward but in Barrack No. 12, which is well-ventilated, secure and constantly monitored. The barrack has only two cells and a toilet.

In 2018, Choksi filed a petition against the CBI's Red Corner notice issued to Interpol, citing that Indian prisons were not in good condition and that they violate human rights norms. At that time, the lawyers also drew the court's attention to the differences in the conditions in Delhi's Tihar and Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail and assured the Belgian court that Choksi's human rights would not be violated. He would also not be kept in solitary confinement.

The Belgian court on Thursday ruled that Choksi faces "no risk" of being denied a fair trial or subjected to ill-treatment if he is extradited to India. A four-member indictment chamber has found no infirmity in the orders issued by the pre-trial chamber of the Antwerp district court on November 29, 2024, which had termed the arrest warrants issued by a Mumbai special court in May 2018 and June 2021 as "enforceable", allowing Choksi's extradition.

Dismissing the appeal filed by Choksi against the district court, the Court of Appeals held that the 66-year-old businessman, wanted in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, failed to provide "concretely plausible" evidence of a "genuine risk" of torture or denial of justice.