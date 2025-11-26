Badarpur Village in Gujarat's Mehsana Demonstrates How To Say No To Tobacco
Tobacco products have been banned in Badarpur village for the last 25 years
Published : November 26, 2025 at 8:17 PM IST
Mehsana: Anyone looking for paan masala, gutkha, beedis or cigarettes in Badarpur village of Mehsana district in Gujarat is unlikely to find these products because the village has declared itself to be tobacco-free. These products have been banned in the village for the last 25 years.
One is unlikely to come across such a village or settlement in present times given the various lobbies that are at work. But the local Panchayat of Badarpur village has achieved a progressive milestone by banning the consumption of tobacco products over the last 25 years.
The move attains special significance in the light of the high consumption of tobacco products across Gujarat, and the state also being a producer of tobacco. The aim of the Panchayat has been to ensure the well-being of the youth of the village and prevent the ruin of the younger generation that is lured towards these products because of various factors.
Making the entire village tobacco-free was no small decision, rather a historic one. Some of the locals relate that around 2001, a youth from this village died from a serious illness related to tobacco addiction, causing concern and grief throughout the village.
Thereafter, a resolution was passed by the local Panchayat to ensure that no tragedy or serious illness related to tobacco addiction would be allowed to take place in this village.
Meanwhile, local resident Hira Abbas Ali told ETV Bharat, "Before 2001, tobacco had caused cancer and even led to the death of some people. Therefore, the villagers collectively decided not to sell tobacco in the village. The people supported this decision, and even today the shopkeepers in the village do not sell tobacco."
According to this resolution, the sale and consumption of tobacco was banned, and anyone violating this rule was fined. This ban has remained in effect ever since. Another significant feature of this village is that the people have given up the cultivation of tobacco in their fields.
One of the villagers, Ramanlal Vankar, said, "Since the Panchayat resolution banned sale and use of tobacco products, the public, leaders and youth came together to make the village tobacco-free and even stop cultivation of tobacco."
Going by the spirit of the resolution, the village traders also gave up the sale of tobacco products. They say that this ban is not a loss to them as they are now engaged in other businesses. They have helped in the implementation of the Panchayat resolution while committing themselves to the well-being and prosperity of the village for the last 25 years.
The result is for everyone to see as one does not come across even a single packet of pan masala anywhere in Badarpur village. Not one can come across any kiosk selling gutkha, pan masala, beedis or cigarettes. People are well aware of the fact that addiction to tobacco or any other intoxicant has a devastating effect on the body and leads to serious illnesses.
