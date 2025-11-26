ETV Bharat / state

Badarpur Village in Gujarat's Mehsana Demonstrates How To Say No To Tobacco

Mehsana: Anyone looking for paan masala, gutkha, beedis or cigarettes in Badarpur village of Mehsana district in Gujarat is unlikely to find these products because the village has declared itself to be tobacco-free. These products have been banned in the village for the last 25 years.

One is unlikely to come across such a village or settlement in present times given the various lobbies that are at work. But the local Panchayat of Badarpur village has achieved a progressive milestone by banning the consumption of tobacco products over the last 25 years.

The move attains special significance in the light of the high consumption of tobacco products across Gujarat, and the state also being a producer of tobacco. The aim of the Panchayat has been to ensure the well-being of the youth of the village and prevent the ruin of the younger generation that is lured towards these products because of various factors.

Making the entire village tobacco-free was no small decision, rather a historic one. Some of the locals relate that around 2001, a youth from this village died from a serious illness related to tobacco addiction, causing concern and grief throughout the village.

Thereafter, a resolution was passed by the local Panchayat to ensure that no tragedy or serious illness related to tobacco addiction would be allowed to take place in this village.