Gujarat: Mehsana Administration Asks Sarpanches To Improve Falling Girl Child Birth Rate

Mehsana: To address the persistently worrying girl-child birth rate in the Mehsana district of Gujarat, the administration has launched a new initiative. The health department, which has been closely monitoring the gynaecologists, is now turning to sarpanches to drive social change in the villages.

Ten villages in the district, where the birth rate of girls is alarmingly low, have been identified. Sarpanches will take responsibility for persuading families, especially mothers and mothers-in-law, who prefer sons. What is the administration’s new action plan? Here is a closer look.

The major challenge for the Mehsana administration is the sharp gap between the number of girls born per 1,000 boys. To tackle the situation, District Collector Shaileshbhai Prajapati and District Health Officer Bharatbhai Solanki held an important meeting.

Officials noted that, in some villages, the sex ratio has fallen below 800. To improve the situation, the administration will now work closely with elected village representatives, the sarpanches. They called sarpanches from one or two villages in each taluka with low girl birth rates to the meeting and asked them to commit to improving the situation.

Ten Villages Identified As Red Zones

Based on data analysis, the Health Department has identified the villages as red zones. In these villages, the action plan directs sarpanches to work with different leaders to identify mothers strongly inclined to have sons.