Gujarat: Mehsana Administration Asks Sarpanches To Improve Falling Girl Child Birth Rate
To address declining birth rates among girls, Mehsana authorities will involve sarpanches, religious leaders, and communities in targeted red-zone villages.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 12:36 PM IST
Mehsana: To address the persistently worrying girl-child birth rate in the Mehsana district of Gujarat, the administration has launched a new initiative. The health department, which has been closely monitoring the gynaecologists, is now turning to sarpanches to drive social change in the villages.
Ten villages in the district, where the birth rate of girls is alarmingly low, have been identified. Sarpanches will take responsibility for persuading families, especially mothers and mothers-in-law, who prefer sons. What is the administration’s new action plan? Here is a closer look.
The major challenge for the Mehsana administration is the sharp gap between the number of girls born per 1,000 boys. To tackle the situation, District Collector Shaileshbhai Prajapati and District Health Officer Bharatbhai Solanki held an important meeting.
Officials noted that, in some villages, the sex ratio has fallen below 800. To improve the situation, the administration will now work closely with elected village representatives, the sarpanches. They called sarpanches from one or two villages in each taluka with low girl birth rates to the meeting and asked them to commit to improving the situation.
Ten Villages Identified As Red Zones
Based on data analysis, the Health Department has identified the villages as red zones. In these villages, the action plan directs sarpanches to work with different leaders to identify mothers strongly inclined to have sons.
The team will focus on counselling these families, promoting the value of girls, and persuading grassroots villagers to adopt more equitable attitudes. Specific villages include Hardesan, Piludra, Bamanva, Kada, Dodivada, Chansol, Bhavanipura, Jaska, Katosan, Mathasur, and Sudasana.
District Health Officer Bharat Solanki said the administration follows government guidelines strictly to improve the sex ratio in Mehsana district.
"We calculate and track the sex ratio village-wise. We called sarpanches from villages with low ratios to the meeting, as we found common factors behind the problem. We conducted awareness campaigns with their participation and started implementing the suggestions they provided. They need to work actively in their villages to improve the ratio by spreading awareness and addressing social customs and traditions. The ratio was close to 800 in about ten villages," he said.
Under this new experiment, sarpanches will, for the first time, take an active role in villages where the birth rate of girls is lower than that of boys. They will put up wall stickers in gram panchayat offices and public places that highlight the importance of girls and promote gender equality.
In the coming days, sarpanches will hold meetings with religious and political leaders and implement plans to prevent female foeticide and encourage the birth of girls in their villages.
