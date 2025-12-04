Mehraj Malik PSA Case: Jammu Kashmir High Court Lists Hearing In AAP MLA's Habeas Corpus Petition On Dec 18
Justice Muhammad Yousaf Wani of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh listed the next hearing in the case while hearing the arguments.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 4, 2025 at 5:43 PM IST
Jammu: The Habeas Corpus petition of the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP)Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Doda, Mehraj Malik, jailed under the stringent Public Safety Act(PSA) was on Thursday adjourned by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh till December 18 for further arguments.
Advocate Rahul Pant, representing Malik, slammed the grounds of Malik's detention and termed the detention illegal and bad in the eyes of law.
The case was listed before Justice Muhammad Yousaf Wani of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh at Jammu. Senior Advocate Rahul Pant, Advocate S.S. Ahmed, Advocate M Iqbal Khan, Advocate Appu Singh Slathia and Advocate M. Zulkarnain Chowdhary appeared for Malik. The matter was argued at length in the first half for almost three hours.
Giving details about the arguments, Advocate Appu Singh Slathia told ETV Bharat, "While advancing the case of the detenue, Rahul Pant lambasted the grounds of detention and termed the detaining authority's action as barbaric, a case of unwarranted administrative fiefdom and an attempt to suppress the dissenting voice of an elected representative of the public."
Moreover, senior counsel Sunil Sethi with senior additional advocate general (AAG) Monika Kohli appearing for the government have filed two fresh applications and one supplementary affidavit.
The court has heard the matter at length as part heard and now it is listed for continuation of arguments on December 18.
Malik, who is the lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA in Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested on September 8 after he was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) by Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh on charges of violating the public order. The PSA against the AAP legislator came amid a controversy over the shifting of a health centre in the district. He is lodged at the Kathua jail. On September 24, Malik filed a habeas corpus petition challenging his detention.
Due to his detention, Malik couldn’t attend the autumn session of J&K Legislative Assembly held in Srinagar in the last week of October.
Read More: