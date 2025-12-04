ETV Bharat / state

Mehraj Malik PSA Case: Jammu Kashmir High Court Lists Hearing In AAP MLA's Habeas Corpus Petition On Dec 18

Jammu: The Habeas Corpus petition of the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP)Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Doda, Mehraj Malik, jailed under the stringent Public Safety Act(PSA) was on Thursday adjourned by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh till December 18 for further arguments.

Advocate Rahul Pant, representing Malik, slammed the grounds of Malik's detention and termed the detention illegal and bad in the eyes of law.

The case was listed before Justice Muhammad Yousaf Wani of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh at Jammu. Senior Advocate Rahul Pant, Advocate S.S. Ahmed, Advocate M Iqbal Khan, Advocate Appu Singh Slathia and Advocate M. Zulkarnain Chowdhary appeared for Malik. The matter was argued at length in the first half for almost three hours.

Giving details about the arguments, Advocate Appu Singh Slathia told ETV Bharat, "While advancing the case of the detenue, Rahul Pant lambasted the grounds of detention and termed the detaining authority's action as barbaric, a case of unwarranted administrative fiefdom and an attempt to suppress the dissenting voice of an elected representative of the public."