Mehraj Malik PSA Case: Jammu Kashmir High Court Adjourns Hearing To February 12

High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh illuminated in the colours of the tricolour ahead of Republic Day, in Srinagar on January 24, 2024 ( File/ANI )

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday part-heard arguments from the Union Territory administration defending the detention of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and scheduled a further hearing in the case for February 12.

Justice Mohammad Yousuf heard submissions from the administration in support of the preventive detention order and adjourned the matter for continuation of arguments next week, AAP spokesperson Mudasir Hassan said.

Malik, who represents the Doda Assembly constituency, was detained under the PSA on September 8, 2025, following an order issued by the deputy commissioner of Doda. He has remained in custody since then.

The AAP has challenged Malik’s detention through a habeas corpus petition before the high court, seeking his release and questioning the legality of the preventive detention order.