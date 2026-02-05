Mehraj Malik PSA Case: Jammu Kashmir High Court Adjourns Hearing To February 12
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 5, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday part-heard arguments from the Union Territory administration defending the detention of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and scheduled a further hearing in the case for February 12.
Justice Mohammad Yousuf heard submissions from the administration in support of the preventive detention order and adjourned the matter for continuation of arguments next week, AAP spokesperson Mudasir Hassan said.
Malik, who represents the Doda Assembly constituency, was detained under the PSA on September 8, 2025, following an order issued by the deputy commissioner of Doda. He has remained in custody since then.
The AAP has challenged Malik’s detention through a habeas corpus petition before the high court, seeking his release and questioning the legality of the preventive detention order.
The matter assumes significance as Malik, the lone AAP member in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, has remained in custody since September and was unable to attend the Assembly session held in Srinagar in October last year. The party has also approached the court seeking permission for Malik to participate in the ongoing budget session, which began earlier this week with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s address.
Malik was arrested under provisions of the PSA, a preventive detention law that allows authorities to detain individuals without trial for specified periods on grounds related to public order and security.
However, his lawyers have contested the detention, arguing before the court that the order lacks legal justification. The administration, meanwhile, has defended the detention, stating it was necessary in the interest of maintaining public order.
