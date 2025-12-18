ETV Bharat / state

Mehraj Malik PSA Case: Jammu Kashmir AAP Legislator's Legal Team Concludes Arguments In High Court

Jammu: As the Habeas Corpus petition of Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Doda Mehraj Malik was taken up for hearing on Thursday in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the petitioner's counsels concluded their arguments.

Once the case was taken up for hearing by Justice Muhammad Yousuf Wani, senior Advocate Rahul Pant took more than half an hour time to conclude his arguments which had remained pending during the last hearing on December 4.

After Pant, senior Advocate Muzaffar Khan spoke in length against Malik’s detention and put forth his arguments in front of the Court. Senior Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed concluded the argument from Malik’s side after which the court was adjourned till the next hearing which is scheduled on December 27.

Member of Malik’s legal team and spokesperson Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Advocate Appu Singh Slathia said that during the next hearing, the government will be given the time to argue on the case. “But before that, we will be submitting a few judgments in front of the court in the context of Malik’s detention."