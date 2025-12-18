Mehraj Malik PSA Case: Jammu Kashmir AAP Legislator's Legal Team Concludes Arguments In High Court
On the next hearing, the government counsels are expected to present their arguments in connection with the detention of the Doda MLA in the case.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 18, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST
Jammu: As the Habeas Corpus petition of Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Doda Mehraj Malik was taken up for hearing on Thursday in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the petitioner's counsels concluded their arguments.
Once the case was taken up for hearing by Justice Muhammad Yousuf Wani, senior Advocate Rahul Pant took more than half an hour time to conclude his arguments which had remained pending during the last hearing on December 4.
After Pant, senior Advocate Muzaffar Khan spoke in length against Malik’s detention and put forth his arguments in front of the Court. Senior Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed concluded the argument from Malik’s side after which the court was adjourned till the next hearing which is scheduled on December 27.
Member of Malik’s legal team and spokesperson Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Advocate Appu Singh Slathia said that during the next hearing, the government will be given the time to argue on the case. “But before that, we will be submitting a few judgments in front of the court in the context of Malik’s detention."
Talking to the media, another member of Malik’s legal team Advocate Zulkarnain Chowdhary said that the team has concluded the arguments and now it is the turn of government counsels to present their point of views. "We are hopeful that the arguments may be completed in the next hearing and if required, we will be giving rebuttal to the arguments of the government side," Chowdhary said.
Malik was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) by deputy commissioner Doda on September 8 following a controversy around the shifting of a health center. He is lodged at district jail Kathua.
His supporters from all over Jammu and Kashmir keep a close eye on every hearing and hope that he will come out soon.
The High Court of J&K and Ladakh will be observing the winter vacation from January 1, 2026 to Jan 24 and if the arguments don't complete on the next hearing on December 27, the case will linger on.
Read More: