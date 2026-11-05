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Mehbooba Mufti Unanimously Re-Elected PDP President

The PDP party said that members of the electoral college from Jammu and Srinagar unanimously supported Mehbooba's re-election.

Mehbooba Mufti
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti. (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : November 5, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST

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Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was unanimously re-elected president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) here on Thursday. She has held the post continuously since 2002.

In a statement, the party said members of the electoral college from Jammu and Srinagar unanimously supported Mehbooba's re-election.

The proposal to re-elect her was moved by former minister and senior party leader Abdul Rehman Veeri, while senior leader Mohammad Khursheed Aalam seconded it, the statement said.

All members of the electoral college present at the meeting unanimously supported her candidature, reflecting a collective decision, the PDP said. It added that members of the electoral college from Jammu participated in the proceedings online and extended their unanimous support to her re-election.

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MEHBOOBA MUFTI PDP PRESIDENT
PDP PRESIDENT
MEHBOOBA MUFTI
MEHBOOBA MUFTI RE ELECTION

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