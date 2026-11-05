ETV Bharat / state

Mehbooba Mufti Unanimously Re-Elected PDP President

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti. ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was unanimously re-elected president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) here on Thursday. She has held the post continuously since 2002.

In a statement, the party said members of the electoral college from Jammu and Srinagar unanimously supported Mehbooba's re-election.