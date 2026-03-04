Mehbooba Mufti Sets Ablaze Posters Of Trump, Netanyahu Over Iran Attacks
The PDP chief also demanded withdrawal of FIRs against NC MP Aga Ruhullah and former mayor Junaid Mattu.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 4, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday set the photos of US president Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on fire over the joint US-Israel strikes on Iran. The PDP chief also condemned police action against National Conference leader and Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi in the Iran attacks aftermath.
The former chief minister in a brief press conference expressed dismay that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah did not condemn the attack on Iran. “Neither the leadership of the country nor the leadership of Jammu and Kashmir condemned the attack or expressed condolences with the people of Iran,” she said.
“I stand in peace with those who stand in peace with you, and in opposition to those who oppose you, until the Day of Judgment.” pic.twitter.com/NyDSuOWQVa— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 4, 2026
“Our relations with Iran have been strong. Iran was the only Muslim country that understood India's stand vis-à-vis the Kashmir issue. Other Muslim countries always stood with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. When India was imposed with sanctions, Iran supplied free oil to India. But despite all this, it is very unfortunate that our leadership didn't even condemn it,” she said.
Mehbooba also demanded withdrawal of the FIRs against National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and former Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattu for allegedly disturbing peace. “We urge the government to release those people who have been jailed. We also demand withdrawal of the FIRs against Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and Junaid Azim Mattu. Since they spoke, slapping an FIR does not mean everyone should remain quiet,” she said.
Police on Tuesday booked National Conference (NC) leader and Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu for allegedly circulating false and misleading content on social media platforms that, it said, had the potential to disturb public order.
The cases were filed at the Cyber Police Station in Srinagar following credible input regarding the circulation of false, fabricated, and misleading content across digital and social media platforms, the police said in a statement.
Mehbooba also censured the Muslim countries for giving “tacit support” to the US and Israel rather than supporting Iran. “Muslim countries are watching as mute spectators and giving tacit support to the US and Israel. These countries have become babies of Israel. Pakistan signed a deal with Saudi Arabia, but its silence indicates that the deal was not against Israel but against Iran,” she said.
She also appealed to the youth of the Valley to maintain peace so that the economic and tourism sectors are not hit. “I appeal to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to protest peacefully. Our economic situation is in distress, weather vagaries have brought huge losses here. The US apple tariff will create a crisis for the apple industry here. Tourism has started picking up, it should not get derailed. So I appeal to the youth to do everything peacefully,” she said.
She said that the PDP wanted to hold a protest outside the party’s office but the “situation did not allow it”. “But we burnt the pictures of these satanic forces, (Donald) Trump and (Benjamin) Netanyahu, to express our solidarity with Iran and convey to the world that we stand with Iran, particularly the people of Kashmir,” she said.
The PDP chief also condemned restricting Facebook pages of several newspapers in Kashmir after the protests. “Do they want to curb journalists from showing the truth here?” she said.
