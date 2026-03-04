ETV Bharat / state

Mehbooba Mufti Sets Ablaze Posters Of Trump, Netanyahu Over Iran Attacks

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti(R) sets ablaze pictures of US President Donald Trump and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu at party headquarters in Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday set the photos of US president Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on fire over the joint US-Israel strikes on Iran. The PDP chief also condemned police action against National Conference leader and Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi in the Iran attacks aftermath. The former chief minister in a brief press conference expressed dismay that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah did not condemn the attack on Iran. “Neither the leadership of the country nor the leadership of Jammu and Kashmir condemned the attack or expressed condolences with the people of Iran,” she said. “Our relations with Iran have been strong. Iran was the only Muslim country that understood India's stand vis-à-vis the Kashmir issue. Other Muslim countries always stood with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. When India was imposed with sanctions, Iran supplied free oil to India. But despite all this, it is very unfortunate that our leadership didn't even condemn it,” she said. Mehbooba also demanded withdrawal of the FIRs against National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and former Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattu for allegedly disturbing peace. “We urge the government to release those people who have been jailed. We also demand withdrawal of the FIRs against Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and Junaid Azim Mattu. Since they spoke, slapping an FIR does not mean everyone should remain quiet,” she said.