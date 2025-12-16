ETV Bharat / state

Mehbooba Mufti, Ruhullah Slam Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Removing Muslim Woman's Veil

While Mehbooba demanded asked the Bihar CM to step down, Ruhullah demanded an apology from Kumar over the incident.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti during an event in Srinagar
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti during an event in Srinagar (File/ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : December 16, 2025 at 1:38 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and a ruling party MP Aga Ruhullah have slammed the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for removing veil from a Muslim woman during an official event.

Nitish Kumar has courted controversy by pulling down the 'niqab' of a woman doctor while handing her job letter at a function in Patna on Monday.

The function was held at the ‘Samvad’ hall at the chief minister’s secretariat to distribute the appointment letters to 1,283 AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) doctors, who would work in mobile medical units under the National Child Health Programme, OPD (outpatient department) at various health institutions, as well as, in various National Health Mission programmes.

“Having personally known & admired Nitish ji I was shocked to see him pull down a young Muslim woman’s naqaab. Does one attribute it to old age or the normalisation of humiliating Muslims publicly. The fact that people around him watched this horrific incident unfold as some form of an entertainment is even more unsettling. Nitish Sahab perhaps it’s time you step down?,” Mehbooa wrote on X.

Jammu and Kashmir ruling party, National Conference, MP, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi demanded an apology from Nitish Kumar. “The conduct displayed by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, publicly pulling at a Muslim woman’s burqa, is indefensible and deeply disturbing. He owes the woman and the public an unconditional apology,” Ruhullah wrote on X.

“This erratic conduct is alarming and points to a man who no longer possesses the composure or mental clarity required for constitutional office. Seeking medical attention and stepping aside is necessary,” he said.

Read More:

  1. Nitish Pulls 'Niqab' Of Muslim Lady Doctor While Handing Her Job Letter; Opposition Questions His Mental Condition
  2. Nitish Allocates Portfolios Of New Depts Among Ministers, Keeps Civil Aviation With Himself

TAGGED:

MEHBOOBA MUFTI
NITISH KUMAR
KASHMIR
AGA RUHULLAH
JAMMU KASHMIR LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.