Mehbooba Mufti, Ruhullah Slam Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Removing Muslim Woman's Veil

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and a ruling party MP Aga Ruhullah have slammed the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for removing veil from a Muslim woman during an official event.

Nitish Kumar has courted controversy by pulling down the 'niqab' of a woman doctor while handing her job letter at a function in Patna on Monday.

The function was held at the ‘Samvad’ hall at the chief minister’s secretariat to distribute the appointment letters to 1,283 AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) doctors, who would work in mobile medical units under the National Child Health Programme, OPD (outpatient department) at various health institutions, as well as, in various National Health Mission programmes.