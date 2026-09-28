Mehbooba Mufti Meets Mirwaiz Umar Farooq In Srinagar, Discusses Political Situation In J&K
A PDP leader said Mehbooba has been making outreach to a cross-section of people in J&K and the meeting with Mirwaiz was part of it.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 8:55 AM IST
Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti called on separatist leader and chief preacher Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his residence in Srinagar.
Mirwaiz said the meeting took place on Sunday afternoon at his residence and they discussed social and cultural issues, and the prevailing political situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
The two leaders were scheduled to attend a youth conclave in Srinagar on Sunday but, according to the organisers, they could not attend the event due to security reasons.
However, the leaders met at Mirwaiz's residence in Nigeen in the afternoon. A PDP leader said that Mehbooba has been making outreach to a cross-section of people in Jammu and Kashmir, including religious leaders, artists, youth, women and cultural activists. “The meeting with Mirwaiz Sahab is part of the outreach,” he said.
In recent weeks, Mehbooba and Mirwaiz have taken a united stand on some social and political issues. The two leaders last week opposed a tantric event that was scheduled in Gurez. After the backlash, the administration informed that no official permission or authorisation was granted for the proposed “Tantra in Silence” retreat.
They also showed unanimity on lifting the ban on religio-political organisation Jammat-e-Islami.
Beyond politics, Mirwaiz has also spoken about developmental and drug addiction issues from the pulpit of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar during his Friday sermons.
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