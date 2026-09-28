ETV Bharat / state

Mehbooba Mufti Meets Mirwaiz Umar Farooq In Srinagar, Discusses Political Situation In J&K

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti called on separatist leader and chief preacher Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his residence in Srinagar.

Mirwaiz said the meeting took place on Sunday afternoon at his residence and they discussed social and cultural issues, and the prevailing political situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The two leaders were scheduled to attend a youth conclave in Srinagar on Sunday but, according to the organisers, they could not attend the event due to security reasons.

However, the leaders met at Mirwaiz's residence in Nigeen in the afternoon. A PDP leader said that Mehbooba has been making outreach to a cross-section of people in Jammu and Kashmir, including religious leaders, artists, youth, women and cultural activists. “The meeting with Mirwaiz Sahab is part of the outreach,” he said.