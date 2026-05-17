ETV Bharat / state

Mehbooba Mufti Demands Disneyland On Former Army Garrison In Kashmir

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate dialogue with Pakistan for restoration of peace in the Valley and within the region.

Speaking at the party function at Sheri-Kashmir Park in Srinagar, Mufti said that after 2019 there was fear and anger among the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“After 2019, you have created fear in the people of Jammu and Kashmir and suppressed the people. They are living in fear, shock. But when this fear grows it gets converted into anger and hate,” she said. “Do you want us to hate the country for which we have love in our hearts? No, you won't want to. So begin with releasing those prisoners who have no proven cases against them. Release them before Eid Ul Azha,” Mufti added.

She also demanded that the security forces camp from Tattoo Ground in Srinagar’s Batamaloo must be withdrawn so that it is developed “into a Disney land”.

“Our mothers and sisters from the Srinagar city should visit there for recreation rather than seeing security forces,” she said. “Why have you made Jammu and Kashmir a jail? Isko khula chodiye,” Mufti said.