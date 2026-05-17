Mehbooba Mufti Demands Disneyland On Former Army Garrison In Kashmir
The former Jammu Kashmir CM also urged PM Modi for resumption of dialogue with Pakistan, claiming the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir has less development but peace.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 17, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Srinagar: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate dialogue with Pakistan for restoration of peace in the Valley and within the region.
Speaking at the party function at Sheri-Kashmir Park in Srinagar, Mufti said that after 2019 there was fear and anger among the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
“After 2019, you have created fear in the people of Jammu and Kashmir and suppressed the people. They are living in fear, shock. But when this fear grows it gets converted into anger and hate,” she said. “Do you want us to hate the country for which we have love in our hearts? No, you won't want to. So begin with releasing those prisoners who have no proven cases against them. Release them before Eid Ul Azha,” Mufti added.
She also demanded that the security forces camp from Tattoo Ground in Srinagar’s Batamaloo must be withdrawn so that it is developed “into a Disney land”.
“Our mothers and sisters from the Srinagar city should visit there for recreation rather than seeing security forces,” she said. “Why have you made Jammu and Kashmir a jail? Isko khula chodiye,” Mufti said.
Tattoo Ground is a huge, historically significant 139.04-acre land parcel located in the Batamaloo and areas of Srinagar. Originally it was serving as Jammu and Kashmir’s first airstrip in 1925. Later, the Indian Army used it as a garrison, transit camp, and parade ground. The site is currently undergoing a historic transformation into a mega-tourism hub and world-class amusement park.
Earlier, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President appealed to the central government to reopen Uri-Muzaffarabad, Poonch-Rawalkote, Kargil-Skardu, Leh-Xinjiang routes. “Modi ji there is fear and anger. If people-to -people contact and trade are allowed between this Kashmir and that Kashmir, you will be surprised to see the change among the people,” she said.
Referring to the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Mufti said that Kashmir had less development than this part of Kashmir, but “people there live and sleep in peace.”
“The first medical college in Kashmir was built in 2009. There are only three medical colleges there. Our Jammu and Kashmir has dozens of medical colleges, IITs, IIMs, two AIIMS but we don’t have peace,” the PDP supremo said.
She claimed that other Kashmir had less development than us but they have peace and they sleep with peace. “They are not hounded and chased by AFSPA, UAPA, PSA and agencies. That is why people in Kashmir there are happy. So if you want people here to have peace and happiness, the security forces within the urban areas must be withdrawn and sent back to barracks,” Mufti said.
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