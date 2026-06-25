Mehbooba Mufti Demands 'Action' From CM Omar Abdullah Over Job Outsourcing In Jammu Kashmir
The PDP President alleged that the government had made 25000 "backdoor appointments" through 200 private companies without advertising these jobs.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid the ongoing allegations against the elected government over outsourcing of jobs, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti today demanded “action” from chief minister Omar Abdullah on the issue.
Mehbooba said that the chief minister Omar Abdullah should “take action into the backdoor appointments if he is not patronising it”.
“The government has made 25000 backdoor appointments through 200 private companies without advertising these jobs. The jobs were given to ministers, MLAs through PROs, personal Secretaries. Some jobs were given to the alliance partners. Perhaps, BJP has also got some share that is why they are silent on the issue,” Mehbooba said in a press conference in Srinagar.
The elected government led by the chief minister has been grappling with the controversy over the outsourcing of jobs in 29 government departments through more than 200 private companies. These jobs have been outsourced for sanitation, security, data entry operators, and Information Technology.
“There was no advertisement for these jobs by the companies or by the government departments. The companies opened the websites for sometime until the relatives and workers of ministers and MLAs applied. After completing their forms, the websites were closed immediately,” she alleged.
Mehbooba disclosed the name of some individual, saying that he facilitated these backdoor appointments. “There is one Ramzan sahib, and another in Ayush. I do not want to disclose their designations; there are other people in several departments, whether it is their PROs or secretaries, who used to take the list from the MLAs, which was then given to the outsourcing agencies," she said.
The former chief minister also urged the government of Punjab to resolve the issue of mutton dealers of Kashmir, who are demanded to pay tax in Punjab's Madhavpor and Shambu borders on the Punjab-Delhi Highway.
Mutton dealers in the valley are on an indefinite strike protesting the "gonda tax" in Punjab.
"The government of Jammu and Kashmir must support people so that we produce meat here instead of importing it from Rajasthan and other states. When a desert like Rajasthan can produce mutton, why cannot we in Jammu and Kashmir," the PDP President said.
The government has defended these outsourcing jobs through private companies. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently said in Ganderbal that these are not backdoor appointments but some jobs were outsourced for schemes.
Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo blamed the PDP for starting this outsourcing when they were in the government. Itoo said that she recently raised the issue of outsourcing with the union minister in Delhi and urged him to release sufficient funds for jobs instead of outsourcing.
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