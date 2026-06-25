ETV Bharat / state

Mehbooba Mufti Demands 'Action' From CM Omar Abdullah Over Job Outsourcing In Jammu Kashmir

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti chairs a meeting of senior party leaders at her residence in Khimber on the outskirts of Srinagar ( IANS )

Srinagar: Amid the ongoing allegations against the elected government over outsourcing of jobs, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti today demanded “action” from chief minister Omar Abdullah on the issue.

Mehbooba said that the chief minister Omar Abdullah should “take action into the backdoor appointments if he is not patronising it”.

“The government has made 25000 backdoor appointments through 200 private companies without advertising these jobs. The jobs were given to ministers, MLAs through PROs, personal Secretaries. Some jobs were given to the alliance partners. Perhaps, BJP has also got some share that is why they are silent on the issue,” Mehbooba said in a press conference in Srinagar.

The elected government led by the chief minister has been grappling with the controversy over the outsourcing of jobs in 29 government departments through more than 200 private companies. These jobs have been outsourced for sanitation, security, data entry operators, and Information Technology.

“There was no advertisement for these jobs by the companies or by the government departments. The companies opened the websites for sometime until the relatives and workers of ministers and MLAs applied. After completing their forms, the websites were closed immediately,” she alleged.

Mehbooba disclosed the name of some individual, saying that he facilitated these backdoor appointments. “There is one Ramzan sahib, and another in Ayush. I do not want to disclose their designations; there are other people in several departments, whether it is their PROs or secretaries, who used to take the list from the MLAs, which was then given to the outsourcing agencies," she said.