ETV Bharat / state

Mehbooba Mufti Blames Omar Abdullah Govt Of Clearing Road Project Near Sheshnag Lake; NC Seeks Evidence

Srinagar: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday blamed the elected government led by Omar Abdullah for extending the Sheshnag road project with Border Roads Organisation (BRO) even as the ruling party sought evidence.

Mehbooba sought an explanation from the chief minister over the clearance given to the BRO for carrying out road construction near the alpine lake in Pahalgam in Anantnag district of the Kashmir valley.

“Shockingly, on 23 January 2026, the Omar Abdullah led Cabinet cleared the road to Sheshnag by extending the MoU with BRO’s Project Beacon.

In the name of development it is an assault on our fragile ecology, putting both the Sheshnag ecosystem and the Amarnath Yatra at risk,” she said on X.

“Will the Chief Minister and Tourism Department explain this MoU and the clearance granted? Will they withdraw it before irreversible damage is done?” she added.

However, the ruling party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar accused Mehbooba of spreading “mischief” and sought evidence from her.

Dar said that the government didn't clear any new road project, but cleared the MOU with BRO about pending Amarnath Yatra track work.