Mehbooba Mufti Blames Omar Abdullah Govt Of Clearing Road Project Near Sheshnag Lake; NC Seeks Evidence
Mufti said that Omar Abdullah led Cabinet cleared the road to Sheshnag by extending the MoU with BRO’s Project Beacon.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST
Srinagar: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday blamed the elected government led by Omar Abdullah for extending the Sheshnag road project with Border Roads Organisation (BRO) even as the ruling party sought evidence.
Mehbooba sought an explanation from the chief minister over the clearance given to the BRO for carrying out road construction near the alpine lake in Pahalgam in Anantnag district of the Kashmir valley.
“Shockingly, on 23 January 2026, the Omar Abdullah led Cabinet cleared the road to Sheshnag by extending the MoU with BRO’s Project Beacon.
Shockingly, on 23 January 2026, the Omar Abdullah led Cabinet cleared the road to Sheshnag by extending the MoU with BRO’s Project Beacon. In the name of development It is an assault on our fragile ecology, putting both the Sheshnag ecosystem and the Amarnath Yatra at risk. Will the Chief Minister and Tourism Department explain this MoU and the clearance granted? Will they withdraw it before irreversible damage is done?— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 25, 2026
In the name of development it is an assault on our fragile ecology, putting both the Sheshnag ecosystem and the Amarnath Yatra at risk,” she said on X.
“Will the Chief Minister and Tourism Department explain this MoU and the clearance granted? Will they withdraw it before irreversible damage is done?” she added.
However, the ruling party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar accused Mehbooba of spreading “mischief” and sought evidence from her.
Dar said that the government didn't clear any new road project, but cleared the MOU with BRO about pending Amarnath Yatra track work.
“Why this misinformation and mischief @MehboobaMufti? Where and when was a road approved? MOU in January 2026 was specifically aimed at completing the pending and critical works on SANJY [Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra] tracks. And also slope stabilisation and snow clearance,” Dar replied to Mehbooba on X.
“ROAD? Prove or apologise,” he added.
Earlier, BRO clarified that it is carrying out widening of the existing Amarnath Yatra track for the safety of pilgrims, keeping in view all safety and environment norms.
The BRO clarification came after PDP, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, environmental activists raised alarm over the construction of a road by BRO for yatra near Sheshnag lake, a high altitude alpine lake that is being called one of the eco-sensitive lakes in the Himalayas.
However, opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has supported the road project citing convenience and safety of Amarnath yatris.
CPIM legislator M Y Tarigami has demanded the constitution of an independent scientific team of experts to review the road project and halt work on the road. More than 2500 people have also signed a petition on Change.org seeking halt on the road project along the Sheshnag lake.
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