ETV Bharat / state

Mehbooba, Mirwaiz Seek Review Of Kashmir Separatist Asiya Andrabi's Life Sentence

“Although I have had disagreements with her ideology and her way of work, on humanitarian grounds the Government of India must reconsider her life sentence and release her on parole with conditions. Her husband is in jail for 30 years,” Mehbooba told reporters in Srinagar.

Mehbooba Mufti, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that Andrabi's life sentence must be “reconsidered on humanitarian grounds as she has already been in jail for many years”.

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have urged the Government of India to reconsider life sentence of woman separatist leader Asiya Andrabi on “humanitarian grounds”.

Mehbooba also pitched for abolition of life sentence till life and said that the previous practice of considering 14 years as life must be restored.

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the sentencing of Asiya Andrabi and her colleagues Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen is a matter of concern. “Given the years already spent in detention, the sentence stands out for its severity and harshness . We hope that in line with democratic principles, and on humanitarian grounds their case be reviewed with sensitivity and compassion, especially considering Asiya ji’s age and health and they be released,” Mirwaiz wrote on X.

Andrabi, who headed the banned Dukhtaran-I-Millat group, was sentenced for life by a court in Delhi on Tuesday in a terror funding and conspiracy case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Her two associates Nahida Nasreen and Fahmeeda Sofi were sentenced to 30 years of jail.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh of the special NIA court in Delhi sentenced the 65-year-old Andrabi and her two associates under multiple provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court also imposed a total fine running into several lakhs on them.

The court had convicted them on January 14 this year but pronounced the quantum of their punishment on Tuesday after the NIA had sought life imprisonment for them, saying that she had waged war against India, and a stern message was required to be sent that such an act would invite the harshest penalty.