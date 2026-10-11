ETV Bharat / state

Mehbooba Mufti Accuses Govt Of ‘Betraying’ People By Bringing Law In Jammu Kashmir To Permit Constructions On Farmland

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti. ( IANS )

Srinagar: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti has said that the new laws on Ease of Doing Business, which permitted the opening of agriculture and horticulture land for construction, will bring disaster in the future and described them as “dangerous betrayal of our land”.

“In the name of development, J&K’s orchards and agricultural land are being opened up for commercial high-rises, even as experts warn of catastrophic seismic and liquefaction risks,” Mehbooba said in a post on X.

“This is not development. It is a dangerous betrayal of our land, our food security and our people’s lives. Who will take responsibility when this reckless experiment turns into a disaster?” she said. The amended laws that relaxed permissions and grant of No Objection Certificates (NoCs) were passed in the recent autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, which was held in Srinagar. There was very little opposition to the Bill when it was debated after being tabled by the chief minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the housing and urban development portfolio. The business fraternity and traders have welcomed the amended rules. However, a civil society group of former bureaucrats and officers has opposed some sections of the law. PDP leader and legislator from Pulwama Waheed Ur Rehman Parra also opposed the new laws brought in by the J&K government.