Mehbooba Mufti Accuses Govt Of ‘Betraying’ People By Bringing Law In Jammu Kashmir To Permit Constructions On Farmland
Mehbooba Mufti has said that the new ease of doing business law could prove to be a disaster.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Srinagar: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti has said that the new laws on Ease of Doing Business, which permitted the opening of agriculture and horticulture land for construction, will bring disaster in the future and described them as “dangerous betrayal of our land”.
“In the name of development, J&K’s orchards and agricultural land are being opened up for commercial high-rises, even as experts warn of catastrophic seismic and liquefaction risks,” Mehbooba said in a post on X.
In the name of development, J&K’s orchards and agricultural land are being opened up for commercial high rises, even as experts warn of catastrophic seismic and liquefaction risks. This is not development. It is a dangerous betrayal of our land, our food security and our people’s lives. Who will take responsibility when this reckless experiment turns into a disaster?— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 11, 2026
“This is not development. It is a dangerous betrayal of our land, our food security and our people’s lives. Who will take responsibility when this reckless experiment turns into a disaster?” she said.
The amended laws that relaxed permissions and grant of No Objection Certificates (NoCs) were passed in the recent autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, which was held in Srinagar.
There was very little opposition to the Bill when it was debated after being tabled by the chief minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the housing and urban development portfolio.
The business fraternity and traders have welcomed the amended rules. However, a civil society group of former bureaucrats and officers has opposed some sections of the law.
PDP leader and legislator from Pulwama Waheed Ur Rehman Parra also opposed the new laws brought in by the J&K government.
“They are calling it the ease of doing business. Look at what it actually does. Shops and commercial activity can now come up inside residential areas. Only Red and Orange category industries and a few heavy activities like storage, freight, night clubs and liquor shops are kept out. Everything else can open next to your house,” Parra said in a social media post.
“A residential building up to 24 metres, nearly eight storeys and 5,000 square metres, can be built without any FAR or coverage limit. All it needs is a certificate from a consultant the government has approved. Malls of the same size can come up without any government approval at all. Think about what that means in Kashmir. We lived through the 2014 floods. We know what happens when drains choke, and wetlands and floodplains are built over.”
“These laws make that risk bigger. They put whole neighbourhoods, our environment and our flood protection in danger. Who will answer when a quiet lane becomes a commercial block overnight? Who checks the person who signs the certificate? A signed paper is not an oversight,” he said.
Parra said that while investment is welcome, it should not come at the cost of damage to the environment. “Planning rules are there to protect us. Remove them, and we pay for it the next time the water rises,” he said.
ETV Bharat has also reported on the changes of the previous laws, in which environmental experts and civil society groups have raised concerns about the new rules.
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