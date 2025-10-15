ETV Bharat / state

Jaisalmer Bus Fire | Five Members Of A Family Killed

Mahendra Meghwal was a resident of Lavaran Shetrava village. He used to reside at a rented apartment in Indra Colony in Jaisalmer and used to work in an Ordanance Factory as a Dress Man for 12 years.

Jaisalmer: Five members of a family were killed after a bus caught fire between Jodhpur and Jaisalmer on Monday. Mahendra Meghwal (35), his wife Parvati (30), two daughters Khushi and Deeksha (12 and 8 respectively), and a son Shourya (8) were all killed, and all five did not even have a chance to get out of the ill-fated bus.

Mahendra, along with his family members, was going to Jodhpur to spend Diwali holidays, but something else was in their destiny. Mahendra's relative Kunjiram told ETV Bharat, "We had information that Mahendra and his family were coming to Jodhpur. But as soon as we received the news of the accident, we were worried."

He said that Mahendra's father had passed away while his brother Jagdish had gone abroad just one month ago. Mahendra is survived by his elderly mother, and her DNA samples will be collected.

Journalist Rajendra Chouhan was also killed in the accident. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat have expressed grief over the loss of lives.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the spot where the accident occurred last night and sought information from the officials.