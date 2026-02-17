ETV Bharat / state

Meghalaya Speaker Disallows Discussion On Mine Blast Citing Sub Judice Provisions, Oppn Objects

Search and rescue operation underway after at least 18 miners were killed and several others were feared trapped following an explosion in an illegal coal mining site, in East Jaintia Hills district, Meghalaya, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. ( PTI )

Shillong: Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma on Tuesday refused to allow a discussion in the House on the illegal coal mine blast that claimed 33 lives earlier this month, citing sub judice provisions under assembly rules. The decision triggered sharp objections from opposition legislators, who accused the executive of using legal technicalities to avoid scrutiny over illegal mining.

"I have received that this matter is sub judice and is pending in the court of law, and accordingly, I have taken this decision based on Rule 57, sub-clause 6. I stand by my decision, and the Speaker's decision is final," Sangma said in the House. He added that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had already made a suo motu statement on the incident on Monday.

The ruling came following a demand from Voice of the People Party (VPP) legislator Ardent Basaiawmoit, who argued that the repeated invocation of the sub judice rule by the executive was undermining the legislature's freedom to deliberate on matters of public concern.

"As a legislature, we have the freedom of speech to discuss issues affecting the people. Even courts themselves have held that legislative discussion is not barred merely because a matter is pending before them," Basaiawmoit said. He clarified that members were not seeking to debate questions of guilt or innocence or to interfere with judicial findings, but wanted to examine administrative lapses and policy failures surrounding illegal coal mining.

"We know we cannot discuss judicial conclusions, but we can certainly deliberate on administrative failure so that such incidents are prevented in the future. The executive should not hide behind this sub judice provision," he added, urging the Speaker to allow a structured discussion.