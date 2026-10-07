ETV Bharat / state

Meghalaya SIR: 1,510 Voters Found Ineligible For Inclusion In Final Electoral Rolls

Shillong: As many as 1,510 voters have been found ineligible for inclusion in Meghalaya's final electoral rolls following hearings under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari said on Tuesday.

On the other hand, nearly 20 lakh others have been cleared for the final publication of the voters list, which is scheduled to be published on October 26, he said. The documents submitted by 1,510 electors were not in order, making them ineligible for inclusion in the final list,

Of the 21,69,243 electors in the draft electoral roll, notices were generated for 6,51,735 people, of whom 6,51,391 have been delivered, Tiwari said in a statement. Hearings have been completed in 6,13,512 cases, accounting for 94.14 per cent of the notices generated, while 19,96,297 electors have been marked for inclusion in the final roll.

Of the notices issued, 2,22,786 were related to electors under the "No Mapping" category, while 4,28,949 involved mapping discrepancies. The CEO reviewed the progress of the SIR exercise with Deputy Commissioners, District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers and other election officials through a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

He directed the election machinery to focus on the remaining cases and ensure that every eligible elector is provided adequate opportunity in accordance with the prescribed procedure. Under the voter-facilitation measures issued by the Election Commission of India, electors who have received notices for being unmapped or having logical discrepancies will ordinarily not have to visit election offices.