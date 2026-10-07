Meghalaya SIR: 1,510 Voters Found Ineligible For Inclusion In Final Electoral Rolls
Of the notices issued, 2,22,786 were related to electors under the "No Mapping" category, while 4,28,949 involved mapping discrepancies.
By PTI
Published : October 7, 2026 at 9:34 AM IST
Shillong: As many as 1,510 voters have been found ineligible for inclusion in Meghalaya's final electoral rolls following hearings under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari said on Tuesday.
On the other hand, nearly 20 lakh others have been cleared for the final publication of the voters list, which is scheduled to be published on October 26, he said. The documents submitted by 1,510 electors were not in order, making them ineligible for inclusion in the final list,
Of the 21,69,243 electors in the draft electoral roll, notices were generated for 6,51,735 people, of whom 6,51,391 have been delivered, Tiwari said in a statement. Hearings have been completed in 6,13,512 cases, accounting for 94.14 per cent of the notices generated, while 19,96,297 electors have been marked for inclusion in the final roll.
Of the notices issued, 2,22,786 were related to electors under the "No Mapping" category, while 4,28,949 involved mapping discrepancies. The CEO reviewed the progress of the SIR exercise with Deputy Commissioners, District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers and other election officials through a virtual meeting on Tuesday.
He directed the election machinery to focus on the remaining cases and ensure that every eligible elector is provided adequate opportunity in accordance with the prescribed procedure. Under the voter-facilitation measures issued by the Election Commission of India, electors who have received notices for being unmapped or having logical discrepancies will ordinarily not have to visit election offices.
The concerned Booth Level Officer will visit their homes, collect the required documents and upload them on ECINet for consideration by the ERO, the department said. Only in exceptional cases, as decided by the ERO, will a hearing be required, and such hearings should preferably be conducted online.
An elector may also authorise an adult family member to attend the hearing on their behalf, where required. The election department said 23,259 applications have so far been received and digitised, including 12,624 Form 6 applications, 1,616 Form 7 applications, 1,590 Form 8 applications for shifting and 7,429 Form 8 applications for corrections.
The CEO also held a meeting with representatives of recognised national and state political parties to brief them on the latest SIR status, notice and hearing cases and voter-facilitation measures. The parties have appointed 1,814 Booth Level Agents across the state, including 736 from the NPP, 186 from the Congress, 121 from the UDP, 320 from the VPP, 393 from the BJP and 58 from the Trinamool Congress.
The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 26, following the revised schedule communicated by the Election Commission. The CEO urged officials to use the remaining period to reach out to concerned electors and dispose of all pending cases carefully and in accordance with the Commission's directions.