ETV Bharat / state

Meghalaya Govt Orders Judicial Inquiry Into Illegal Coal Mine Blast That Claimed 27 Lives

Rescue operations are underway at an illegal rat-hole coal mine blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers, in East Jaintia Hills. ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday announced a judicial inquiry into the blast at the illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district that claimed the lives of 27 people. The powerful explosion happened last week at the illegal mine in the remote Thangsku area in Mynsngat village. "The Government has decided to constitute a Judicial Inquiry Commission under the Commission of Inquiry Act to investigate the recent tragic mining incident in Mynsngat - Thangsko area in East Jaintia Hills," Sangma said in a post on X.