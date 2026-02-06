ETV Bharat / state

Meghalaya Mine Blast: 2 Persons Arrested As CM Warns Of Strict Action

Search and rescue operation underway after at least 18 miners were killed and several others were feared trapped following an explosion in an illegal coal mining site, in East Jaintia Hills district, Meghalaya, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. ( PTI )

Shillong: Meghalaya Police have arrested two persons in connection with a blast in an illegal coal mine that claimed 18 lives, even as Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma asserted that his government would take stringent action against those responsible for the incident. Director General of Police I Nongrang said that besides the two arrests, a third person has been identified in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway.

At least 18 people have been killed and eight others injured in an explosion at the illegal mine in remote Thangsku area in East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday. Seven of the eight injured miners have been identified. Four are from Nepal, two from Assam and one is a local, another police officer said, adding they are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Shillong.

"The process of identifying the deceased is underway," the officer told PTI. The CM has, meanwhile, asked two cabinet ministers to visit the spot, meet officials and take stock of the rescue, relief and law and order situation.

Senior police officers, including the Inspector General of Police of the range, and officials of the mining department are already present at the site, he said. Sangma said the police have been instructed to take strict action against those responsible for the incident and warned that illegal mining activities would not be tolerated.

With the start of scientific mining, miners are expected to apply for legal mining licences, he said, adding that the option is now available and such incidents cannot be allowed to happen. The chief minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh each from the state government to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident.

Search and rescue operations resumed on Friday morning at 9.55 am with multiple agencies pressed into service amid fears that more people might be trapped. Two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), one Special Rescue Team (SRT) and three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have deployed at the site, an official said.

Additional medical teams from Jowai and Shillong have been mobilised, with seven ambulances dispatched from Jowai. The Border Security Force (BSF) has also deployed one deputy commandant, 15 personnel, two ambulances with nursing staffers and two doctors to assist in the operation.