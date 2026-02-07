Two More Bodies Found, Toll In Illegal Coal Mine Blast Reaches 27
The police said that the two accused, Forme Chyrmang and Shamehi War, have been arrested in connection with the coal mine blast incident.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Shillong: Two more bodies were found at the illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Saturday, taking the toll in the blast to 27, police said. The bodies were found as a multiple-agency search was continuing in the Thangsku area of Umsngat village, where the blast happened on Thursday, they said.
Several people are still missing, and the search operation will continue, they added. Work is also underway to verify the identities of the deceased, Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said. A suo motu FIR has been registered at Khliehriat police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and the Explosive Substances Act, police said.
So far, two accused, Forme Chyrmang (36) of Jalaphet Pordung village and Shamehi War (42) of Sutnga Pohwailong village, have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said.
President Droupadi Murmu condoled the loss of lives in a coal mine accident in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, calling the incident painful. "It is painful to hear about the loss of lives of workers in an unfortunate accident in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of the injured," the President said in a post on X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex gratia compensation from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). The families of the deceased will receive Rs 2 lakh each, while those injured in the incident will be given Rs 50,000. "Pained by the mishap in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.
