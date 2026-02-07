ETV Bharat / state

Two More Bodies Found, Toll In Illegal Coal Mine Blast Reaches 27

Search and rescue operation underway after an explosion at an illegal coal mine, at Thangsku area in East Jaintia Hills district, Meghalaya, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 ( PTI )

Shillong: Two more bodies were found at the illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Saturday, taking the toll in the blast to 27, police said. The bodies were found as a multiple-agency search was continuing in the Thangsku area of Umsngat village, where the blast happened on Thursday, they said.

Several people are still missing, and the search operation will continue, they added. Work is also underway to verify the identities of the deceased, Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said. A suo motu FIR has been registered at Khliehriat police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and the Explosive Substances Act, police said.

So far, two accused, Forme Chyrmang (36) of Jalaphet Pordung village and Shamehi War (42) of Sutnga Pohwailong village, have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said.