Meghalaya Blast: Nepal Embassy Urges Citizens To Exercise Caution While Taking Up Overseas Jobs

Shillong: The Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi on Friday urged its citizens to exercise caution while taking up overseas employment after nine workers from the Himalayan nation were among the 31 people killed in an explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya last week.

In a statement, the embassy expressed "deepest condolences to the bereaved families" and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls, noting that the victims died in the February 5 explosion at the coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district. Seven other Nepali nationals were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, it said, wishing them a speedy recovery.

"The embassy is continuously in touch and coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs of India, the local administration and the police on issues including treatment of the injured, other necessary services and compensation to the families of the deceased and injured," the statement said.