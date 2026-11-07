Mega Dams Dry Up Assam's Ranganadi And Subansiri Rivers, Destroying Aquatic Biodiversity
The environmental impact of the hydroelectric projects has also affected agriculture in the riverbank areas. Reports Jiban Goswami
Published : November 7, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Lakhimpur: The Ranganadi and Subansiri rivers in Assam's Lakhimpur district are facing severe ecological damage, with large stretches of their riverbeds drying up and aquatic biodiversity declining.
Environmentalists have blamed mega-hydroelectric projects for disrupting river flows, which is affecting agriculture and threatening the livelihoods of communities dependent on the rivers.
The Ranganadi was historically known as 'Rakta Ganga' (Red Ganga), while the Subansiri was called 'Swarnashree' or 'Subarna Shree' (Golden Beauty). Until a few decades ago, gold could be extracted from the Subansiri's waters. Although the practice gradually disappeared, the river continued to support rich aquatic biodiversity.
The Subansiri was known for the rare Golden Mahseer fish, locally called 'Sonali Pithia', as well as river dolphins, known as 'Xihu'.
However, the situation has changed. The Ranganadi riverbed is now covered with sand instead of flowing water. The Subansiri, which once remained navigable even during the dry season, has become so shallow at several locations that people can cross it on foot. Small sandbars have also emerged across its course.
Prabal Saikia, a scientist, environmentalist and former secretary of the environmental organisation Green Heritage, said the 405 MW Ranganadi Hydroelectric Project developed by NEEPCO in Arunachal Pradesh had significantly affected the river's downstream flow.
"During the dry season, when water availability decreases, the gates of the project's reservoir are closed to regulate water for running the turbines and generating electricity. As a result, the downstream stretches of the river dry up, severely affecting aquatic biodiversity," he said.
He added that the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, constructed by NHPC at Gerukamukh on the Subansiri River, had similarly affected the river's water flow and aquatic ecosystem.
Saikia said the Subansiri, one of the major tributaries of the Brahmaputra, once maintained water levels even during winter, comparable to those during the monsoon. However, the construction of the dam has reduced the river's water flow during the dry season.
About the extent of biodiversity loss, Saikia said Green Heritage had conducted a survey approximately 10 years ago along the stretch between Subansirimukh and Gerukamukh in Assam.
The survey recorded 22 river dolphins and around 200 indigenous fish species. The rare Golden Mahseer was also found in the Subansiri. "However, this rich aquatic biodiversity has now been wiped out," he said.
Communities living along the riverbanks once depended on fishing in the rivers, adjoining wetlands known as beels, and other water bodies for their livelihoods. Boats were also used to transport and trade earthen pots and pitchers. People collected floating wood and bamboo carried downstream to meet their household requirements.
"All these activities have come to an end because of the lack of water caused by the dams," he said. The environmental impact of the hydroelectric projects has also affected agriculture in the riverbank areas.
According to Saikia, the release of large quantities of water from the projects during the monsoon causes floods, damaging agricultural land and crops. Conversely, the lack of water during winter has also affected farming activities.
He said communities along the Ranganadi had once enjoyed a prosperous livelihood through the cultivation of paddy, pulses and vegetables.
However, recurring monsoon floods and the drying up of the river during winter have severely disrupted agriculture. Consequently, several residents have migrated to towns to work as labourers, while others have moved to different states in search of employment.
Saikia also pointed to the adverse impact on the ecology of areas surrounding the rivers. The changes have affected vegetation, trees and agricultural activities along the riverbanks.
He said migratory birds that once arrived in large numbers during winter to the rivers and adjoining wetlands were no longer being seen in similar numbers because of the disappearance of water bodies.
He recalled that the Subansiri had once hosted national-level angling competitions and attracted researchers conducting studies on its aquatic ecosystem. "Those activities have now become a thing of the past. The biodiversity has been completely destroyed," he said.
Asked about possible measures to restore the rivers and protect their biodiversity, Saikia said, "Time has run out. There is no time left to save the biodiversity of these two rivers.”
"We had repeatedly spoken about the environmental impact of these projects and documented our concerns. We had predicted the kind of environmental situation that has emerged today. However, our warnings were not given importance at the time. The mega-dams have been completed, and power generation has started. Now, the civilisation, culture, lives and livelihoods associated with these two rivers have been completely destroyed," he said.
Meanwhile, over two decades have passed since power generation began at the 405 MW Ranganadi Hydroelectric Project. The 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, however, is still in the process of becoming fully operational.
Of the project's eight generating units, five are currently operational, producing a combined 1,250 MW of electricity.
According to the project schedule, another unit is expected to become operational in December, while the remaining two units are scheduled for commissioning in March and May next year. Once all eight units become operational, the project will achieve its full generation capacity of 2,000 MW.
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