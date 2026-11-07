ETV Bharat / state

Mega Dams Dry Up Assam's Ranganadi And Subansiri Rivers, Destroying Aquatic Biodiversity

Lakhimpur: The Ranganadi and Subansiri rivers in Assam's Lakhimpur district are facing severe ecological damage, with large stretches of their riverbeds drying up and aquatic biodiversity declining.

Environmentalists have blamed mega-hydroelectric projects for disrupting river flows, which is affecting agriculture and threatening the livelihoods of communities dependent on the rivers.

The Ranganadi was historically known as 'Rakta Ganga' (Red Ganga), while the Subansiri was called 'Swarnashree' or 'Subarna Shree' (Golden Beauty). Until a few decades ago, gold could be extracted from the Subansiri's waters. Although the practice gradually disappeared, the river continued to support rich aquatic biodiversity.

The Subansiri was known for the rare Golden Mahseer fish, locally called 'Sonali Pithia', as well as river dolphins, known as 'Xihu'.

Mega Dams Dry Up Assam's Ranganadi and Subansiri Rivers, Destroying Aquatic Biodiversity (ETV Bharat)

However, the situation has changed. The Ranganadi riverbed is now covered with sand instead of flowing water. The Subansiri, which once remained navigable even during the dry season, has become so shallow at several locations that people can cross it on foot. Small sandbars have also emerged across its course.

Prabal Saikia, a scientist, environmentalist and former secretary of the environmental organisation Green Heritage, said the 405 MW Ranganadi Hydroelectric Project developed by NEEPCO in Arunachal Pradesh had significantly affected the river's downstream flow.

"During the dry season, when water availability decreases, the gates of the project's reservoir are closed to regulate water for running the turbines and generating electricity. As a result, the downstream stretches of the river dry up, severely affecting aquatic biodiversity," he said.

He added that the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, constructed by NHPC at Gerukamukh on the Subansiri River, had similarly affected the river's water flow and aquatic ecosystem.

Saikia said the Subansiri, one of the major tributaries of the Brahmaputra, once maintained water levels even during winter, comparable to those during the monsoon. However, the construction of the dam has reduced the river's water flow during the dry season.

About the extent of biodiversity loss, Saikia said Green Heritage had conducted a survey approximately 10 years ago along the stretch between Subansirimukh and Gerukamukh in Assam.

The survey recorded 22 river dolphins and around 200 indigenous fish species. The rare Golden Mahseer was also found in the Subansiri. "However, this rich aquatic biodiversity has now been wiped out," he said.

Communities living along the riverbanks once depended on fishing in the rivers, adjoining wetlands known as beels, and other water bodies for their livelihoods. Boats were also used to transport and trade earthen pots and pitchers. People collected floating wood and bamboo carried downstream to meet their household requirements.

"All these activities have come to an end because of the lack of water caused by the dams," he said. The environmental impact of the hydroelectric projects has also affected agriculture in the riverbank areas.